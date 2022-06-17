New Netflix Hit Leaps to the Top of the Streaming Charts

It looks like Netflix has yet another TV hit on its hands. Last month, the streaming service released the first season of The Lincoln Lawyer, a new adaptation of the beloved book series from Michael Connelly with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in the lead role. The Lincoln Lawyer received positive reviews from critics and has been a staple in the rotating Netflix Top 10 list since its debut. Now, there are more numbers backing up The Lincoln Lawyer's success.

On Thursday, Neilsen released the streaming data for the biggest titles in the country from May 16th to May 22nd, the first week after The Lincoln Lawyer was released. The Lincoln Lawyer immediately knocked Ozark out of the top spot that week and proved its streaming prowess. During that seven-day span, The Lincoln Lawyer was viewed for a total of 1.85 billion minutes. Ozark, which hung around in second place, saw just under 1.1 billion minutes that week.

Netflix has already capitalized on the success of The Lincoln Lawyer, making sure there would be more in the future. Earlier this week, the streaming service renewed the freshman drama for a second season. The second season of The Lincoln Lawyer will be based on the fourth book in Connelly's series, The Fifth Witness.

Garcia-Rulfo will be returning for the 10-episode Season 2, along with Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. Dailyn Rodriguez is joining the series as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Ted Humphrey. David E. Kelley created the series for Netflix.

Here's the synopsis for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1:

"From creator David E. Kelley, THE LINCOLN LAWYER is the story of Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on The Brass Verdict, the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly."

