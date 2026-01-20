Netflix Users Have Just Days Left To Watch Both Seasons of a Toy Story Star’s Animated Series

As the decades-spanning story of Woody and Buzz is set to expand in 2026 with Pixar’s Toy Story 5, a Toy Story star’s animated show is about to leave Netflix. The streaming giant has spent the first half of January growing its family-friendly library with titles like Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 and Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish Season 2, but it has also kicked others to the curb. Following the exit of the Kung Fu Panda movies earlier in the month, both seasons of a DreamWorks series are set to leave Netflix in just a matter of days.

Before voicing the beloved Forky in Toy Story 4 and again in the 10-episode series Forky Asks a Question, Tony Hale voiced the adventurous chicken Archibald Strutter in Archibald’s Next Big Thing. The DreamWorks animated series ran for two seasons as a Netflix original beginning in 2019, but all 26 episodes are scheduled to leave Netflix on January 26th. The series is based on Hale’s acclaimed children’s book and centers around the happy-go-lucky Archibald, who loves saying “yes” to new experiences, even if they lead him astray.

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is a Delightfully Charming and Fun DreamWorks Series

Archibald’s Next Big Thing isn’t as big as Hale’s work in Toy Story, but it’s an animated gem that deserves some recognition, and maybe even a view before it leaves Netflix later this month. The show is definitively a children’s show, delivering fun-filled adventures in a family-friendly environment, but even parents can enjoy the infectious optimism as Archibald “yes-ands” his way through life and finds adventures in mishaps. The entire series is simply delightfully silly and heartwarming and filled with overwhelmingly positive messages and a celebration of curiosity, and Hale brings Archibald’s enthusiastic and happy voice to life perfectly.

Archibald’s Next Big Thing scored an average 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes over the course of its first tow seasons, viewers calling it inspiring and “a lot funner than a kids’ show should be.” The series didn’t generate enough reviews to garner a Tomatometer score, but critics overwhelmingly had positive things to say, with Decider’s Joel Keller giving it a “stream it” recommendation and saying, “Hale has created a fun series for the elementary school set with Archibald’s Next Big Thing, and of course, it’s funny enough for the adults that they won’t regret turning it on.”

Where to Stream Archibald’s Next Big Thing After It Leaves Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will want to fit in a watch of Archibald’s Next Big Thing while they still can, because the series is about to stop streaming. Since the show is a Netflix original, it currently doesn’t stream outside of Netflix, and it’s not scheduled to appear on a rival streaming platform before the end of the month. The series is the latest DreamWorks series to be pulled from Netflix as their licensing deals expire. Some of those titles have moved to Peacock, while others remain unavailable to stream.

This doesn’t mean that fans are completely out of luck while the future of Archibald’s Next Big Thing hangs in limbo. Following its two-season run on Netflix, the show moved to Peacock and aired for four seasons under the rebranded Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here title. Most of those episodes are still streaming on Peacock, lumped together under “Season 1.”

