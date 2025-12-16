Netflix Users Have Just Two Days Left to Watch the Biggest Sci-Fi/Horror Series Before it Leaves for Good

While Netflix loses movies and TV shows on a monthly basis, the streamer’s next major departure might be one of the most disappointing in a long time — at least for users. We’re in a rough stretch for Netflix when it comes to big TV shows leaving the service, and that’ll continue in January with the exit of hit series Lost. However, the biggest TV departure in years is just a couple of days away, so fans will want to take in as many episodes as they can before the clock runs out.

December 17th will be the last day you’ll be able to watch Supernatural on Netflix before the iconic genre hit leaves the service for the foreseeable future. All 15 seasons of the series, which has been a staple for Netflix over the last decade, will be leaving at once, meaning all 327 episodes will be absent from the service by the end of the week.

The hit series from The CW was releasing new seasons to Netflix after they aired during the last couple years it was still running. Netflix has always been Supernatural‘s streaming home, so this departure will be a major change for both the streamer and the show.

Where to Stream Supernatural?

For a long time, Netflix was where to look if you wanted to stream the various seasons of Supernatural. While that won’t be the case anymore, Supernatural does have a new streaming home — soon to be two different streaming homes.

At the beginning of December, all 15 seasons of Supernatural were made available on Prime Video, so there won’t be any kind of streaming absence after the Netflix exit. In a few days, the show will also join Peacock in its entirety, giving fans two different hubs to stream the Winchester brothers.

There has been no official word as to whether or not Supernatural will ever come back to Netflix, but the current exodus of CW shows suggests that this could be a more long-term move. On the same day Supernatural exits the streamer, Netflix will also be losing every season of Arrow and every season of The 100. It wouldn’t be surprising shows like The Flash and Supergirl depart the streamer sometime in the near future.

While the loss of Supernatural will sting quite a bit for Netflix, especially considering how many episodes there are to binge, there are at least some reinforcements on the way. On January 1st, Netflix is going to be adding the sci-fi series Falling Skies, which was executive produced by Steven Spielberg and aired five seasons on TNT. It’s not nearly as long a series as Supernatural, but Falling Skies has been absent from major streaming services for a little while now, so there are probably quite a few TV fans who haven’t been able to check it out.

