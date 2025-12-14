All 5 Seasons of Steven Spielberg’s Underrated Sci-Fi Series Are Finally Returning to Streaming

The era of streaming has brought a bunch of big sci-fi TV shows to the forefront, but there was a period of time when cable reigned supreme that the genre wasn’t nearly as popular on the small screen. In 2011, however, there was a great alien invasion show on TNT that somehow flew under a lot of fans’ radars, despite the fact that Steven Spielberg was one of its executive producers. That series will soon be coming to Netflix, giving it the potential to earn a bigger fan base that it has always deserved.

Falling Skies debuted on TNT back in 2011 and ran for five seasons, delivering solid ratings for the cable network during that time. The series currently isn’t available on any major streaming service, but that will change in just a couple of weeks. Every episode of Falling Skies is making its way to Netflix on January 1st.

Starring The Pitt‘s Noah Wyle, Falling Skies is about the human resistance to a terrifying alien invasion. The series follows a history professor (Wyle), who becomes the second-in-command of a militia operation in Massachusetts. The show picks up six months after the initial invasion, which killed roughly 90% of human beings on the planet.

Falling Skies is a science fiction series but, like most of the great sci-fi tales, has a lot more to say about who we are as humans when faced with extraordinary circumstances. The series will take you on an emotional journey over the course of its five seasons, and it features some of the best alien designs you’ll see on the small screen.

If you’re a sci-fi fan and you haven’t watched Falling Skies, you should definitely take the opportunity when it arrives on Netflix in a few weeks.

Coming to Netflix in January

Falling Skies is going to be a welcomed addition to Netflix’s lineup in January, given that Supernatural and Lost will be leaving this month. While that’s the only big TV addition happening at the start of the month, there will be a horde of new movies arriving on the service as well.

January 1st will be a big day for movies on Netflix, with the service adding dozens of popular titles. Some of those new arrivals include Dune, Despicable Me, Pitch Perfect, and Hellboy.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s January 1st additions below.

