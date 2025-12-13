Netflix Is About to Experience Its Biggest TV Show Exit Since The Office Left the Service

Netflix has a problem with its TV library. The streamer has released countless original shows over the last decade or so, but there are so few episodes with most of those titles that they can only keep people’s attention for so long. As we saw with Suits a couple years ago, having long-running shows that subscribers can really latch onto for an extended period of time can be a key to success for streaming services. Unfortunately, Netflix has lost so many of those types of shows over the years, and another one is exiting in just a few days.
Wednesday, December 17th will be the final day that Supernatural is available on Netflix. Not only has Supernatural spent years as a massive favorite amongst genre fans, but it’s also one of the longest-running hits in recent memory.
There are 327 episodes of Supernatural currently on Netflix, all of which are leaving in the next week. Sure, the show isn’t as popular as something like the The Office, but when you consider the dedication of its fan base and the sheer volume of episodes, this feels like the most significant loss for Netflix in years.
Unfortunately for Netflix, there’s not really any way to replicate what Supernatural brings to the lineup, because there aren’t a lot of genre shows that have that kind of cultural staying power (or that many episodes).
It’s not all bad for Supernatural fans, as the show is losing one streaming home but gaining two new ones. Every episode of the series was added to Prime Video earlier in the month, and they’ll make their way to Peacock once the Netflix contract expires.
What Else Is Leaving Netflix?
Supernatural is leaving Netflix next week, alongside fellow CW shows Arrow and The 100. Over the next few weeks, some other great shows will be on the way out as well, including Mr. Robot and Tacoma F.D.
The end of the month will also see Netflix getting rid of a ton of great movies, many of which are probably in the regular rotation for subscribers. While Netflix hasn’t revealed the complete list of departures just yet, the “Leaving Soon” banners have been added to lots of those titles, and we’ve listed some of the biggest below.
10 Things I Hate About You
12 Strong
8 Mile
Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom
Baby Driver
Battleship
Blue Beetle
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Coach Carter
Cowboys & Aliens
Crazy Rich Asians
Despicable Me 4
Dirty Dancing
Doctor Sleep
Elvis
Fifty Shades of Grey
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Hulk
Idiocracy
Inside Man
Kung Fu Panda
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Mad Max: Fury Road
Ocean’s 8
Paddington 2
Ready Player One
Robin Hood
Scarface
Shark Tale
Sinister
Sister Act
Star Trek
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Tenet
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
The Goonies
The Hangover
The Karate Kid
The Land Before Time
The Mask
Training Day
Transformers
We’re the Millers