Netflix Reveals You Season 4 Part II Trailer

Netflix has revealed a trailer for You Season 4 Part II. As is customary for a lot of the big shows for the brand, this group of episodes has been sliced in half. But, that second salvo is just hovering outside of the frame. The fanbase for You has flocked back to the show after the layover between Season 3 and Season 4. Penn Badgley's star has risen even higher than before. (All those Fantastic 4 rumors probably didn't hurt matters in that regard.) So, settle in, Part II is only going to get messier.

"I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs now. Not anymore," Joe said during Tudum's cast reveal video. "Allow me to reintroduce myself: I've gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will. No, this time around, I'm focusing on academia and instruction, while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional."

How Has Netflix's You Been In Season 4?

Comicbook.com's Nathaniel Brail reviewed this season of You. Season 4 has been a big departure in both setting and some of the steamy moments that people have come to expect from the series. But, through it all, Penn Badgley continues to find ways to shine.

"YOU Season 4 does a few things a bit differently than previous seasons, but it does some of the same things as they've done before. Once again, the series will change its setting from the beautiful suburbs of Madde Linda and see Joe Goldberg go across the pond to both France and the United Kingdom," Brail wrote. "Sera Gamble stays on as showrunner and executive producer of the new season, in which she strays away from the rut that series like these sometimes find themselves in and somehow gives the series a breath of fresh air."

He continued, "The way Gamble slowly unravels the story as Joe attempts to find the Eat The Rich killer is equally brilliant and shocking. While watching the first few episodes, you will feel like you're watching more of the same, but if you stick around until the end, you will discover a fresh take on the self-proclaimed protagonist. YOU Season 4 finds a way to blend all the things people loved about the first three seasons and then still gets in your head to shock you."

