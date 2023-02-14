Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Trailer Reveals Netflix Premiere Date

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story just revealed a teaser trailer for fans all across the globe. Netflix invited fans to a Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story teaser trailer reveal event. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine attended and got to see the clip as it was released to the public. Viewers are transported to the past where the beloved Queen Charlotte got her start and her romance with King George is documented as people got introduced to their dynamic in the main Bridgerton series.

Despite knowing how both the royals end up, things are not always as they appear to the audience in previous season. The romance begins on May 4. Charlotte doesn't even know George, and the King had some kind of prior entanglement before all of this started up. Check it out for yourself right here!

"I want people to feel like this is what happens with real love. Love is hard. Love is difficult. Love has many layers," Rhimes told Netflix's TUDUM. "The idea that the happy ending that we always talk about for characters doesn't have to be the obvious one."

In some more comments to TUDUM, the Netflix creator insists that the endings can be empowering without going the way that fans think it will. She explained, "How do you survive a world in which you have no power?" Fans are clearly loving the idea of two Bridgerton series running this year, it's going to be a wild time in the Ton.

What else can you look forward to in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Netflix dropped a fresh synopsis for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. "Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the 'ton, and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe's most unforgettable monarchs."

Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) joins the series as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) as Young King George, Arsema Thomas in her television debut as Young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway) as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs returning as Bridgerton's Brimsley.

