You Reclaims Netflix Top 10 Lead After New Episodes Debut

You is getting the Stranger Things treatment on Netflix, and it seems to be working out pretty well. Netflix has long stuck by its binge release model for new TV shows, even in the wake of streamers like Disney+ and HBO Max releasing hit shows on a weekly basis. Recently, however, Netflix has been stretching out the binge releases for some of its biggest shows. Stranger Things Season 4 was split into two parts last year, and the fourth installment of hit thriller series You followed suit.

Netflix released the first five episodes of You Season 4 all at once, and they unsurprisingly performed well for the streamer. Just as the show started to lose a little momentum, the second half of the season was released, putting You back on top of Netflix's internal TV charts.

Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features You in the number one position. You had dropped out of the top spot in recent weeks, but the new wave of episodes brought it back to number one. Perhaps this means we could see Netflix splitting new TV seasons more often.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 below!