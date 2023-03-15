You Reclaims Netflix Top 10 Lead After New Episodes Debut
You is getting the Stranger Things treatment on Netflix, and it seems to be working out pretty well. Netflix has long stuck by its binge release model for new TV shows, even in the wake of streamers like Disney+ and HBO Max releasing hit shows on a weekly basis. Recently, however, Netflix has been stretching out the binge releases for some of its biggest shows. Stranger Things Season 4 was split into two parts last year, and the fourth installment of hit thriller series You followed suit.
Netflix released the first five episodes of You Season 4 all at once, and they unsurprisingly performed well for the streamer. Just as the show started to lose a little momentum, the second half of the season was released, putting You back on top of Netflix's internal TV charts.
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features You in the number one position. You had dropped out of the top spot in recent weeks, but the new wave of episodes brought it back to number one. Perhaps this means we could see Netflix splitting new TV seasons more often.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. You
"A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by."
2. Outlast
"In the extreme Alaskan wild, 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize — but these lone wolves must be a part of a team to win."
3. MH370: The Plane that Disappeared
"In 2014, a place with 239 people aboard vanishes from all radar. This docuseries delves into one of our greatest modern mysteries: Flight MH370."
4. The Glory
"Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes."
5. Outer Banks
"On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance."
6. Sex/Life
"A woman's daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present when the bad-boy ex she can't stop fantasizing about crashes back into her life."
7. Perfect Match
"Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition."
8. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
"Shocking tragedies shatter a tight-knit South Carolina community and expose the horrifying secrets of its most powerful family."
9. Next in Fashion
"Up-and-coming designers compete to impress expert judges, hoping to win career-changing prize money and a chance to become the next big thing in fashion."
10. Wrong Side of the Tracks
"When his teenage granddaughter falls victim to the drug dealers overtaking his neighborhood, a fed-up war veteran takes matters into his own hands."