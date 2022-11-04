Netflix's Dahmer Series Crosses Major Streaming Milestone

Nielsen's latest streaming ratings have arrived, revealing that the hit Netflix series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has crossed major milestone. The third party ratings system has revealed their data for the week of October 3 to October 9th, the third week in a row that Dahmer was the top title in all of streaming. According to Nielsen, Dahmer was watched over 2.345 billion minutes in that one week span, and when added with its previous two weeks totals for the series (4.37 billion minutes from 9/26 to 10/2, 3.658 billion minutes from 9/19 to 9/25) the series has been watched over 10 billion minutes in this three week timeframe.

If we're going by Netflix's previously released metrics, the streamer claims that the show has been watched even longer in that time frame. According to the Netflix Top 10 website, they reported that the show was watched 205 million hours (Netflix notable measures content viewership in hours, while Nielsen goes by minutes). Some math reports a bit of a discrepancy between these two numbers to a large degree, further calling into the question the accuracy of Netflix's self reporting. In any event, even if the numbers don't align, Dahmer's success remains huge and even trackers that don't belong to the streamer can see it.

You can find the most recent Streaming Top 10 (for the week of 10/3 to 10/9) according to Nielsen below