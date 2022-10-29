Netflix's Dahmer Sets Yet Another Streaming Record

Netflix's hit original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been unstoppable ever since it premiered. The series was quick to leap to the #1 spot on Netflix's Daily Top 10 and managed to jump all the way to the #2 position in the All-Time Top 10 English-Language Series on the streamer. Last week brought the first numbers from Nielsen about the show's first week, making it "the tenth most-streamed program in a single week" ever recorded by the viewership tracker. Now the series has already broken that record in a major way.

Last week, measuring the week between September 19 and 25, Dahmer wracked up over 3.7 billion minutes streamed. According to Nielsen's latest batch of data, Dahmer jumped up even more and was watched over 4.37 billion minutes in the week of September 26 to October 2. According to Nielsen this makes it the seventh highest single week in their history. Considering the impressive numbers that Dahmer has already put up according to Netflix's own metrics, it very well could set another record this time next week as well. As Netflix reports it, Dahmer has been watched over 850 million hours in its first 28 days of release wit only Stranger Things season 4 watched more.

You can find the most recent Streaming Top 10 (for the week of 9/26 to 10/2) according to Nielsen below