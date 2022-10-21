Netflix's Dahmer Series Just Broke Another Streaming Record

Netflix's hit original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been a ratings hit ever since it premiered but the success of the show has set yet another record. It's previously been confirmed by Netflix that the ratings for the show have been huge, pushing it to the #2 position in the All-Time Top 10 English-Language Series, but now we know how big it is compared to shows on other streaming services. As reported by Variety, Nielsen's latest streaming ratings list has been revealed, showing how many minutes the Dahmer series was watched in its first week.

According to Nielsen, Dahmer debuted with over 3.7 billion minutes streamed in the timeframe between September 19 and 25, making it the #1 piece of streaming content in that window but also "the tenth most-streamed program in a single week ever recorded" by the tracker. The new series, starring Evan Peters as the titular serial killer, has been a hute hit on the streamer. According to Netflix's own metrics, Dahmer has been watched over 824 million hours in its first 25 days of release with. At this point only Stranger Things season 4 has been watched more than Dahmer.

What's worth noting about Dahmer is that its viewership only went up in weeks two and three according to Netflix. So if hte series has already entered the Top 10 single weeks ever for Nielsen, it's next two weeks will almost surely make the list as well. You can find the most recent Streaming Top 10 (for the week of 9/19 to 9/25) according to Nielsen below.