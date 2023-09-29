Netflix's Encounters "Ready to Go" With New Episodes

Netflix's Encounters, their new UFO docuseries, has taken the streaming service by storm. Though only four episodes were produced for the show's first season, the team behind Encounters is ready to make new episodes as soon as Netflix give them the word. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Encounters series director Yon Motskin revealed that in developing the series they had hundreds of stories available to them but they've got a specific number already lined up and ready to make into new episodes of the Netflix hit. He revealed, "Well, I have a list of about a hundred stories, and so if people watch the series and they like it and they want more, we're pretty much ready to go on additional (episodes). We can do another eight starting tomorrow. So there's a lot of stories."

Motskin went on to reveal his philosophy for the four episodes of Encounters that they did produce for Netflix. Part of this was exploring UFO and extraterrestrial from a more diverse perspective, meaning not just stories from the United States but tales from across the world including Europe, Asia, and Africa. Another major factor in how they decided on what stories to tell in Encounters season 1 is time, because a story about a UFO encounter in the 1970s would be different from one in the 1990s or the 2000s, specficially thinking how pop culture might influence those stories.

"And then we wanted to show a diversity of encounter of kinds," Motskin adds. "We've all heard of close encounters of the third kind. We want to show a story of maybe the first kind where you just see lights in the sky and then maybe there's spaceships and then maybe there's an actual being, and then maybe there's even some kind of interaction and what kind of impact those encounters had on the people. Some people had negative experiences, some people had positive experiences, so we wanted to show a diversity of stories, and I think we came pretty close to doing that. Actually, each one of the stories is pretty different."

Netflix Encounters reviews

As of this writing there aren't a lot of Netflix Encounters reviews out there. On the Encounters Rotten Tomatoes page there's only one review, from Decider, who called it a "relatively dull docuseries." The audience score is a little more mixed with some viewers not buying in and others noting more of an interest in the series.

Netflix Encounters trailer