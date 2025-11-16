Netflix’s Latest K-Drama Becomes an Instant Streaming Success (& Fans Call It “Amazing” & “Heartbreaking”)

A new K-drama is taking Netflix by storm, rapidly earning its spot on this week’s Flixpatrol Top 10 list. It’s full of devastating intrigue and chemistry, with a plot that twists and turns throughout, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats the entire time. It’s a story packed with dread and horror, told by desperate people just trying to get by in the only ways they know how.

As You Stood By stars Jeon So-nee and Lee Yoo-mi as best friends Eun-su and Hui-su. Navigating their own unique trauma, the two women plot to end Hui-su’s incredibly abusive marriage—through an intricately planned murder that will set her free. But someone else is watching these two women, and when an unexpected visitor shows up, everything they’ve planned and hoped for is now threatened.

As You Stood By Is A Story That Needs To Be Told

I just finished As You Stood By and it was absolutely amazing but heartbreaking at the same time. the fact that this is the reality for so many women… it shows why sisterhood is important. NEVER turn an eye to domestic violence#AsYouStoodByEP8 pic.twitter.com/8tbUAkmd7h — raya 🐨 | claire's lawyer (@raya_tvdu) November 11, 2025

While it only premiered nine days ago, it seems to be a hit with viewers and critics alike. “As You Stood By is not an easy watch and should be approached with that in mind. Desperate people take desperate actions, and the violence enacted shows why sometimes the only way out is so extreme. And As You Stood By never lets go of that extremity,” says Sarah Musnicky of But Why Tho? At its core, it’s a story about women taking back the agency that they lose in the face of intimate partner violence—it’s not for everyone, and it may hit too close to home for some, but it is a story that deserves to be told.

Audience members are singing the show’s praises, with one viewer on X saying, “I don’t want any more drama about friends fighting over a man. I just want friends uniting to kill an abusive husband.” Another stated, “I just can’t imagine that it’s probably a real story for someone out there. It’s heartbreaking, whether you’re the one who lived through it or someone who’s seen the pain of those trapped in domestic violence.” As You Stood By isn’t just another typical murder mystery; it’s a raw and vulnerable look into the lives of women who suffer domestic violence—a crime that has somehow become normalized, and, to a degree, ignored, in today’s society. It zeroes in on how that trauma and isolation shape our choices. But for all the horror, there is also hope in As You Stood By—the hope of a deeply defining and comforting friendship, and the promise that you are not alone.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, help is available. You can call 800.799.SAFE or visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline here.

