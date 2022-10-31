New CBS Series Moving to Paramount+ in the Middle of Its First Season

CBS's reality dating show The Real Love Boat is making a major change halfway through its first season. Beginning with the series' fifth episode on November 2nd, The Real Love Boat will now air exclusively on Paramount+, Variety reports. The first four episodes are already streaming on the platform. The series had previously been airing Wednesdays on CBS.

The Real Love Boat is roughly based on the classic 1970s and 1980s scripted series The Love Boat with the reality version following singles on a luxury cruise in the Mediterranean as they look for love across various destination dates and challenges as well as new singles added to the mix. The captain and cruise director also participate in the matchmaking for the singles and at the end of a month at sea, one couple will win a cash prize along with another cruise on Princess Cruises. The series is hosted by Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell.

The Real Love Boat is just the latest CBS series to move to Paramount+. Previously both SEAL Team and Evil both made the jump to the streaming platform last year. As for how The Real Love Boat has been faring in the ratings, the series, which launched on October 5th, kicked off with 2.4 million viewers, but had slipped to below 2 million overnight viewers for the subsequent three episodes. By contrast, the network's long-running Survivor brought in 4.8 million viewers in the earlier slot.

Here's how CBS describes The Real Love Boat: "Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples' compatibility and chemistry and like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members, including captain and cruise director, play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead."

The first four episodes of The Real Love Boat is now streaming on Paramount+. The latest episode will air on November 2nd.