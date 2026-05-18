New Lanterns Trailer Reveals Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern Costume, Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner & a DCU Mystery

The DCU’s new Lanterns trailer showcases Hal Jordan’s powers at last. The upcoming Green Lantern TV show has been surprisingly controversial, partly because it seems to be rather more grounded than anyone expected from a series all about space cops. Showrunner Chris Mundy recently gave something of an exasperated response, insisting the Green Lantern show would obviously have a lot of green in it. Now, the new Lanterns trailer directly addresses these criticisms with a lot more cosmic action.

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We now know that Lanterns is divided between two time periods: 2016 and 2026. Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan is the Green Lantern of 2016, while Aaron Pierre appears to have taken over by 2026. Now, the new trailer seems to show more of their twin missions, along with the thunderous refrain: “Are you afraid?” At last, there’s a glimpse of Hal’s Green Lantern costume, as well as a promised cameo from Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner.

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The New Lanterns Trailer Finally Confirms A Controversial Theory

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It’s exciting to finally see the Green Lantern powers in action. What’s most striking about this new trailer, though, is that it seems to confirm a controversial theory; that there is only one Power Ring shared between Hal Jordan and John Stewart. John is literally Hal’s replacement in 2016, and he must claim the Ring and prove himself truly fearless. That explains the tension between the two characters in the first trailer, as well as the show’s slogan: “Only one can wear the ring.” It looks as though this divisive Lanterns theory has been confirmed.

The Lanterns trailer offers a glimpse of the relationship between Hal and John, and it’s clearly an uncomfortable one. Hal knows John has been assigned as his replacement, and has no intention of giving the Power Ring up; John, meanwhile, considers Hal unqualified for the power he wields. As he notes, Hal has never proved himself the right man. What’s more, there’s one striking scene where Hal uses the Power Ring to counterfeit a note, surely one of many acts that – to John – demonstrate he’s the wrong choice for Green Lantern.

The interesting question, though, is where exactly Guy Gardner fits into this story. If there is only one Power Ring between the Lanterns assigned to Earth, then Guy shouldn’t have one as well. We know Lanterns explores two parts of the DCU timeline – 2016 and 2026 – so these shots are presumably from the second bloc. Something has changed for the entire Green Lantern Corps on Earth, something between these two events. We may now know more about Lanterns‘ plot, but there are still so many mysteries.

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