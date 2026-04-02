New Harry Potter Series Footage Revealed in Surprise Release Trailer

Harry Potter fans are in for an Easter treat, with HBO Max revealing a new look at the upcoming remake. The streamer recently debuted the very first trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, its TV version of the iconic story, which revealed the return to Hogwarts and several key characters, including Harry himself, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger (played by Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton, respectively), along with Professors Dumbledore (John Lithgow), McGonagall (Janet McTeer), and Snape (Paapa Essiedu).

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Now, the curtain is being peeled back even more, as HBO Max has confirmed a surprise release for an accompanying project: a behind-the-scenes documentary. Titled Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic, it’ll take viewers inside the new series and how the Wizarding World was brought back to life. Check out the trailer below:

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Best of all, it was revealed that fans won’t have to wait long, as the documentary will release on HBO Max on Sunday, April 5th. With Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone releasing at Christmas and this on Easter Sunday, it’s clearly looking to lock up all major holidays.

Harry Potter’s Documentary Will Help Ease The Wait For The Philosopher’s Stone’s Release

Image via HBO Max

The new documentary coming so shortly after the first trailer is quite a smart move, as it ensures to build on the excitement and momentum around the series. While there’s still a long way to go until The Philosopher’s Stone itself releases on HBO Max, with Episode 1 expected to air on Christmas Day, this should at least help ease the wait for excited fans.

The documentary will be narrated by Nick Frost (who plays Hagrid in the series), and feature interviews with several cast members, including Lithgow, Essiedu, and McTeer, which are teased in the trailer. But just as important, perhaps even more so, will be the chance to see and hear from the people involved with making the show behind the scenes, as various artists and craftspeople will also be involved.

It’ll offer a sense of scale for the production and just how much work has gone in to bringing the magic to life. This is something that exists with the movies thanks to the wonderful Warner Bros. Studio Tour at Leavesden, and while this won’t quite allow us to literally step inside the world like that, it’ll be the next best thing while production is ongoing.

The trailer also gives some extra glimpses of footage and key locations from the series. We get a good look at Diagon Alley, the Potions classroom, and the Great Hall of Hogwarts, plus more shots of the students heading into the school. Much like with the trailer for the show itself, it looks pretty great, so this will be a must watch for anyone who is excited for the series.

Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic streams on HBO Max from April 5th.

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