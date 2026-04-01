Harry Potter’s Remake is Remembering the Most Important Thing About Hogwarts (The Movies Forgot)

HBO’s Harry Potter TV show looks like it’s improving upon Hogwarts compared to the movies. The upcoming remake is aiming to strike a delicate balance between greater book accuracy, film nostalgia, and doing its own thing. That’s not easy to get right, though the first trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone suggests it is mostly going to achieve it. Some parts are still be a little too close to the films, which is perhaps inevitable when considering a) just how much they got the aesthetic right, and b) that iconography defines theme parks, other tourist attractions, merchandise, and more.

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It remains to be seen just how much it strays from the Harry Potter movies, but there are early signs of some key upgrades. For instance, we’re getting more of Harry’s life with the Dursleys, which looks like an even more horrible experience for him than in the films. But the improvements also continue into the Wizarding World, because the glimpses we get of Hogwarts, and school life there, also promise to be greater than what the movies managed.

Harry Potter’s Remake Will Have More Hogwarts Scenes Than the Movies

Image via HBO Max

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry should, in effect, be like a character itself. It’s an intrinsic part of the stories, but while the movies were obviously set there, they didn’t really show us as much of it as the books. Part of this is simply because of runtime constraints, but the films, particularly as the saga went on and they became more mature, left behind a lot of the slice-of-Hogwarts-life elements that are among the joys of reading the books. There were so many plot elements to include that it understandably didn’t find room for a lot of this, but it is crucial to the characters and world.

The TV show certainly seems to understand this, even from comparing the glimpses of what’s in Season 1 to The Philosopher’s Stone movie. There are scenes of Harry and Ron running around Hogwarts, toasting marshmallows over the fire in the Gryffindor common room (something that is lifted directly from a small moment on the page), having a snowball fight, and sitting (or perhaps sleeping) through a History of Magic class taught by Professor Binns, who was omitted from the movies. Other confirmed additions include the Hufflepuff vs. Gryffindor Quidditch match, with Professor Snape as the referee, and the inclusion of Peeves the Poltergeist (though no casting has been announced yet and we haven’t seen him so far).

Of course, the show’s runtime gives it a clear advantage here, because it has the freedom, particularly in the first couple of seasons, to include and add so much more than the films. There’ll be a bigger test of things as it goes on, but this is a very encouraging sign. Hogwarts should feel lived-in, like a place that’s fully inhabited by the characters we’re seeing on-screen.

There should be a balance between Harry’s school life, with its magical lessons, friendships, rivalries, and childhood silliness, that can be juxtaposed with the dangers of Lord Voldemort lurking in the shadows. The more time it spends in Hogwarts the better, even if it’s not directly advancing the plot, and that’s something the series seemingly understands.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will debut on Christmas Day, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max.

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