Harry Potter TV Show’s Official Release Date Change Is Perfect (& It’s Something the Movies Surprisingly Never Did)

HBO’s Harry Potter TV show is coming earlier than expected. The first trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has been revealed, giving us our best look at Dominic McLaughlin’s Harry in action, as well as the likes of Nick Frost’s Rubeus Hagrid and John Lithgow’s Albus Dumbledore.

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Alongside the Harry Potter trailer – and, technically, the title reveal, since that wasn’t known – HBO also revealed the new release month for the series. While it had previously been pegged to debut in 2027, it’s now confirmed to be arriving at Christmas 2026. Given that the Harry Potter films are firm festive favorites, even if not technically Christmas movies, it’s hard to argue with just how perfect that choice is.

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone’s Christmas Release Is Great

Image via HBO

Not only is it good news that we’ll be seeing the TV show earlier than expected, but it’s also nice that it’s tapping into one of the best aspects of the movies. Rewatching the Harry Potter films around the holidays is a tradition for many: there are several snowy scenes, we get to see Christmas at Hogwarts, and there’s a general sense of comfort, warmth, and familiarity that’s so fitting for the season.

We get a sense of that in the TV show trailer, too. There’s a Quidditch match taking place in the snow, a snowball fight, Hagrid making snow angels, and Ron and Harry toasting marshmallows over a fire in the Gryffindor common room, all of which perfectly fit that cozy, festive vibe.

The Potter films themselves were never actually released in December, though several did come in November, timed for a Thanksgiving window, but also back in the day when movies would have longer legs and still be in theaters several weeks later. It’s unclear exactly when the HBO TV show will debut, but at least the first episode arriving in time for Christmas Day would make sense. We saw last year how Netflix used the holiday to its advantage with Stranger Things, and while the method will presumably be different (since it won’t be 3-4 episodes at once), the strategy seems the same.

This can allow a new generation of Harry Potter fans to discover it through the remake, and begin a new tradition of rewatching – or, in an ideal world, simply watching a new season each festive season (however, HBO has confirmed that Harry Potter won’t release yearly, or at least, not every season). It’s already the most magical time of the year, and now there’s a little extra.

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