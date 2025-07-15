King of the Hill Drops Special Recap Ahead of Hulu Revival Premiere

King of the Hill is coming back for new episodes this Summer, and Hulu is helping fans get back up to speed with a special recap video ahead of the new series premiere. King of the Hill is now in the works on returning for a new season of episodes fifteen years after the original show came to an end, and things have changed a great deal for Hank and the other characters in Arlen, Texas. Because King of the Hill has always cared about its timeline even as an animated sitcom, it’s probably best to get up to speed for the new episodes.

King of the Hill’s new episodes are going to be taking place nearly a decade’s worth of time from the events of the original series, and each of the characters are going to be at much different place in their lives than seen in the original series. It also means that some of the events in that original series will play a big part in how much has changed for the new era, and now fans can catch up in a whole new kind of way thanks to a special new video released by Hulu to get fans refreshed on everything before King of the Hill‘s revival. Check it out below.

What to Know for New King of the Hill Revival

King of the Hill’s revival (which is being billed as a Season 14 with the streaming service) will be making its premiere with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on August 4th. The new season will be running for ten episodes, and they will be released all at once when the new season premieres. Original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels return for the new King of the Hill series with Saladin K. Patterson serving as showrunner. Voice stars Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, and Lauren Tom all return from the original series for their respective roles as well.

Jonathan Joss also returned as John Redcorn for the new episodes before his death, but his character’s potential future has yet to be announced as of this time. Johnny Hardwick, the original voice behind Dale Gribble, has also been confirmed to appear in six episodes of the new revival series. He will then be voiced by Toby Huss in any future episodes. Huss previously voiced Cotton Hill and Kahn Souphanousinphone in the original, with Kahn now being voiced by Ronnie Chieng in the new revival.

What Is King of the Hill Season 14 About?

King of the Hill Season 14 will be taking place nearly a decade after the events of the original animated series, and many things have changed for Hank and everyone else. As for what to expect from the new episodes, Hulu teases it as such, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.”

King of the Hill is a rather unique sitcom where it told a serialized story over the course of its episodes. While each of the episodes told self contained stories, it was clear that they were all small pieces of the characters’ lives where they continued to grow and change. It’s why fans loved that original so much, and it’s why this revival is such a big deal. These characters are growing and changing too, and fans can’t wait to see how it all shakes out.



