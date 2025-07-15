King of the Hill Revival Reveals Hank’s Most Surprising Job Yet

King of the Hill is now closer than ever to its new revival series premiering with Hulu later this Summer, and the new episodes are already throwing fans for a loop with Hank Hill’s most surprising job yet. King of the Hill’s new revival series is going for a major shake up as it’s going to be set eight or so years after the events of the original show. But at the same time, we’re going to meet a Hank that’s at a much different stage of his life as he has apparently been spending the last few years working in Saudi Arabia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was previously teased that leading into the events of the new King of the Hill revival, Hank and Peggy have been living in Saudi Arabia while Hank works a new propane job to save for their respective retirement. And upon heading back to Arlen, TX, Hank and Peggy now need to find new ways to spend their time with no careers to head to. This apparently leads Hank down a path where he needs to find new work, and eventually leads him to being a soccer coach despite all the times he’s ridiculed the sport in the past.

Hulu

Hank Coaches Soccer in New King of the Hill

In the newest trailer for the King of the Hill revival, Hank openly wonders about what he’s going to do now that he has so much time to fill. This falls perfectly in line with what we know about Hank from the original series, too. Hank is such a workaholic that he once needed to be forced to go on vacation, and ended up being a substitute shop class teacher in the week he was supposed to be relaxing (“Little Horrors of Shop”). So it makes sense that he’s likely going to be on the look out for more temporary hobbies and careers now that he’s fully retired.

But the fact that he’s going to spend some time as a soccer coach certainly is one of the most surprising teases heading into the new King of the Hill episodes. Hank has not only ridiculed the sport in the past, but notably even had a bad experience with the sport (and its coach) during the Season 3 episode, “Three Coaches and a Bobby.” This could be reflective of how much Hank himself has changed over the years since the original series, but also opens up some big questions for the new show.

Hulu

What Does This Mean for Hank?

This seems to tease Hank’s journey in the new King of the Hill episodes overall. Because while much of the original series tied him back to Strickland Propane, Hank is now going to be floating around many different kinds of opportunities. This will not only challenge Hank with how much the world has changed from what he was originally used to, but will likely also see him grow to appreciate the kinds of things that he initially didn’t care for.

That was one of the core tenets of the original King of the Hill series, so it is a good sign of the direction this new revival is currently heading. We’re likely going to be surprised by what Hank takes on in this new era, and likely learn a lot more about Hank as a result. All the while we’ll be getting new updates on everyone else as they have grown older and changed over the years too. That’s an exciting prospect, so we’ll see how it all works out when King of the Hill Season 14 makes its debut with Hulu on August 4th.