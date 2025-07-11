King of the Hill Revival Officially Recasts Major Character

The arrival of the fourteenth season of King of the Hill is right around the corner as the Hank family is making a comeback not on Fox, but rather, on the streaming service Hulu. While one major recast needed to take place due to the tragic passing of Johnny Hardwick, with voice actor Toby Huss taking over the role in the August revival, another big swap has been confirmed. In the past, said recast has been rumored via podcasts and other leaks surrounding the animated comeback, but it has finally been officially revealed that Kahn will have a new voice actor for season fourteen of the Hills’ story.

Ronnie Chieng has been announced to be taking over the role of Kahn Souphanousinphone in the King of the Hill revival. Previously, the part has been played, ironically enough, by Toby Huss, the actor who previously voiced Hank’s father and is now taking on the part of Dale. While it wasn’t officially stated by Hulu why Cheng was replacing Huss, Chieng himself had stated the reason earlier this year on Ari Shaffir’s podcast, “You Be Trippin’” During the discussion, Chieng bluntly stated that “Huss wasn’t Asian at all” and that he was extremely excited to join the cast of the series he had enjoyed so much since he was a kid.

A Kahn Controversy

King of the Hill’s fourteenth season might be aiming to throw some serious drama Kahn’s way, with one episode title seemingly hinting at the idea that the long-running character will be getting a divorce. Prior to the release of the upcoming revival on August 4th, the series dropped the title of “Kahn-cious Uncoupling” which might hint at a rocky road for Kahn and Minh in this upcoming season. With so many characters seemingly having gone through major changes between the previous series finale and this new series, it would certainly be within the realm of possibility that Kahn would go through changes of his own.

If you want a closer look at the fourteenth season, here’s how Hulu officially describes the future episodes, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph, and Chane.” While this description doesn’t discuss Kahn, he’s sure to make a return with things having changed during Hank’s time away. Quite a few friends of Hank’s have gone through big changes, with Bill getting COVID, Dale running for the mayor of Arlen, and Boomhauer seemingly entering into a relationship.

