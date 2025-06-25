King of The Hill Will Get Its Own Beer For Series Revival

This August, Arlen, Texas is set to make a return as Hulu will be releasing all ten episodes of the King of The Hill revival on its streaming service. Taking place years after the original series finale, things are looking a little different when it comes to Hank Hill, his friends, and his family. What appears to remain the same is the gang’s love of Alamo Beer and soon, real world King of The Hill enthusiasts will have the chance to purchase their very own alcohol based on Mike Judge’s creation.

San Antonio’s Alamo Beer Co. will be teaming up with Hulu to create a real recreation of Hank and friends’ beer of choice, confirming that the wheels were in motion. Founder Euguene Simor stated the following when it came to the upcoming collaboration, “We’re just trying to finalize when the actual date will be for release. It’s real.” Despite not knowing the exact release date, the company is hoping to release it either this July or August to capitalize on Arlen’s big revival. The beer had been previewed during May’s gathering of the cast for a Texas event but it has yet to hit retailers proper though we’ll be sure to let you know once it does.

Changes For Arlen

While Arlen has seen some major changes in the time that Hank has been away, the main character hasn’t stopped his love of beer. Thanks to being sent to Saudi Arabia for his job, Hank, along with Peggy and Bobby, have been away from Texas for quite some time, returning to an America that is very different from the one they once knew. While things have changed, Hank has seemingly refused to do the same as he still is set in his ways in the promotional material for the upcoming fourteenth season.

Recently, showrunner Saladin K. Patterson discussed how Hank’s politics won’t change in the face of his years away from Texas, “Hank always represented the sensible middle, the old show did a great job handling the extremes and kind of pushing people towards what the common-sense middle was. Well, Hank’s been gone, and while he’s gone, the country’s changed so much that where Hank stood in the middle isn’t really the middle anymore.”

Luckily, when King of The Hill does return to Hulu on August 4th, fans won’t have to wait to binge the Hills’ much anticipated comeback. All ten episodes will be made available to stream, with the revival sure to answer plenty of questions regarding what the Hills have been up to. As has been seen so far from the promotional material, it appears that the more things change, the more they stay the same when it comes to the Hill clan.

