New Look at Wednesday Season 3 Reveals Major Change & Sparks Calls for a Wild Netflix Crossover

Things are changing for Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams in Wednesday Season 3. The ending to Wednesday Season 2 was a dramatic one, with Francoise and Isaac dying, Tyler joining Capri’s pack of Hydes, Wednesday and Uncle Fester heading off in search of Enid, and the reveal of Aunt Ophelia, who had written “Wednesday must die” on the wall in the cell where she’s being held captive. Add in whatever new mysteries and threats are sure to emerge at Nevermore Academy, and the stakes are looking very high for the third season.

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While there’s plenty going on at Nevermore and with the Addams Family, the show is also spreading its wings further than ever before. Netflix has released a new image from the show, revealing Wednesday and Thing in Paris, France, with the caption “From Paris, with dread.”

As well as being an exciting sign for the show’s return, it’s also sparked a humorous response on social media. Mostly, it’s led to a lot of jokes about a crossover between Wednesday and Emily in Paris, another of Netflix’s big hitters. It won’t happen, of course (well, it almost certainly won’t happen, but never say never when there’s money to be made), but it’s funny to think about the style and culture clash, which is presumably something that Season 3 will play on anyway, even without the crossover aspect.

Why Is Wednesday In Paris In Season 3?

Image via Netflix

One possible explanation for Wednesday being in Paris is that she and Fester have tracked Enid to France. After her transformation into an alpha werewolf, she was last seen headed north to the Canadian border. However, as she’ll be looking to escape the people she cares about, so as not to cause them any harm, she might have fled across the ocean. Quite how she’d achieve that in werewolf form remains to be seen, but stranger things have happened, and her best friend is the likeliest thing that would force Wednesday to go to another country.

If not Enid, then it might be Season 2’s big ending mystery of Aunt Ophelia that takes them to Paris. There’s still a lot we don’t know about her, and why she’s written such an ominous message about Wednesday’s fate. Could answers lie in Europe? Alternatively, it could be linked to another school for outcasts; we at least know there’s one in Switzerland, which is where Xavier Thorpe was sent to, but it’d make sense if there were more. Perhaps there’s another mystery to unravel there that’s connected to Nevermore, or hell, perhaps she’s forced into a foreign exchange situation.

It could even simply be the Addams Family taking a European vacation – that would be a very unusual move for the family, who we typically don’t see outside the United States, but could be a fun wrinkle. Whatever the reason, it’s likely to add to the fish out of water feel that often accompanies Wednesday, and is sure to explore the darker side of the city (she’ll absolutely want to visit the catabombs). The image is another good sign for the show’s return: it is currently in production, meaning it should be back on Netflix sometime in 2027.

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