Why Xavier Thorpe Isn’t in Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix – but Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White) is notably absent from the show’s sophomore outing. Most of the show’s cast has returned alongside Jenna Ortega, who plays the eponymous Addams Family character, which raises the question of why Xavier is missing. He was a major part of Season 1, serving not only as a major suspect in the case of the Hyde, but also as a friend and potential love interest to Wednesday.

It was reported in May 2024 that Wednesday had dropped Hynes White from its cast for season 2, though no official statement or reason was given at the time. Although there is no confirmation that the things are linked, this did follow a controversy surrounding the actor, with allegations of sexual assault being made against him in January 2023.

The allegations were made by a Twitter (now X) user, alleging Hynes White had sexually assaulted her at a party in Toronto, and that he had previously assaulted other women. The claims also include that the actor and his friends threw parties in which they would try to intoxicate underage girls to have sex with them. Hynes White responded to the accusations later that same year with a strong denial, calling them “a campaign of misinformation.”

Before the news of Hynes White’s exit, Ortega had spoken about Wednesday’s love story taking a backseat, which may have meant a reduced role for Xavier to some degree. In an interview with Vanity Fair to promote the release of Season 2, she called it “A weird redirect,” but added that “we’re introducing so many different characters that I think it kind of will get lost.” The character is quickly written out in Season 2, Episode 1, “Here We Woe Again.” Nevermore’s new principal, Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi), reveals that after Xavier was named as a murder suspect, his father Vincent had him removed from the school, along with pulling his funding.

Xavier now attends a school in Switzerland, called the Reichenbach Academy. It’s a convenient way of explaining his absence, and it does at least somewhat fit with what Season 1 established about his father. Still, the character continues to play a role in the show’s story, without being seen. He sends Wednesday a message, revealing he has been trying to contact her, and she also receives a painting of a crow from him, which is seemingly connected to Season 2’s mystery and warns her of danger. That’s similar to part of his plot function in Season 1, where his pictures of the Hyde were a key element to Wednesday’s investigation.

It remains to be seen if there will be any more references to Xavier in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2. The painting of the crow theoretically makes it possible, and there’s still a chance Vincent himself could appear. But, after writing the character out, that may have been the end of his involvement in the story, providing as neat an explanation as possible for why he’s no longer around.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 is scheduled for release on September 3rd, 2025.