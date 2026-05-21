Masters of the Universe Movie Novel Will Reveal What Happened During Skeletor’s Reign on Eternia

Going by the plethora of Masters of the Universe footage, the film will give fans a glimpse at how Eternia fell into Skeletor’s hands and Prince Adam’s journey back home to free it from his grasp. What we don’t see is what happened in the time between those two events, and what life was like during Skeletor’s reign, but that’s about to change thanks to a new Masters of the Universe novel set in the world of the film, and we’ve got all the details right here.

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The new novel is titled Teela: Daughter of Eternos, and is from New York Times bestselling author Mackenzie Lee. The original YA novel is set in the world of the live-action film and takes place 4 years after Skeletor decimated the kingdom of Eternos. After the fall of the Kingdom, Teela and the other heroes and citizens of Eternia survive by staying out of Skeletor’s reach and moving around before they are discovered. This will showcase what life is like during Skeletor’s reign, and how dire things truly are before He-Man finally returns. Teela: Daughter of Eternos will land in stores this June.

Teela: Daughter of Eternos Will Reveal The Impact Skeletor Has Had on Eternia

Things have been rough on the heroes of Eternia since the fall of the kingdom, but things are somehow getting worse thanks to a brutal storm that takes out their camp. Some are even preparing to leave altogether, and that’s when Teela takes things into her own hands and sets out to find a way to save her people. What she doesn’t expect though is the role that the ancient dragon Granamyr and Skeletor’s right hand Evil-Lyn will play in this journey, and you can check out the official description below.

A FALLEN KINGDOM – Four years after Skeletor decimated the kingdom of Eternos, Teela and the scattered refugees of Eternia survive by never staying in one place for long. When a brutal storm of acidic rain deep within the Evergreen Forest leaves their camp ravaged and hope at its thinnest, some, like Teela’s friend Locke, begin to plan for a future beyond Eternia. But Teela knows her father Duncan, the once-mighty Man-At-Arms, won’t survive leaving the land he swore to protect.

A FORBIDDEN ALLIANCE – Desperate to save her people, Teela ventures to Darksmoke to bargain with the ancient dragon Granamyr. He bestows upon her a vial filled with a mysterious, powerful elixir—and no instructions on its use. Enter Evil-Lyn, Skeletor’s ruthless second-in-command, who intercepts Teela with a dangerous proposal: an alliance. In exchange for the vial’s secrets, Teela and the Heroic Warriors must someday help the sorceress overthrow Skeletor himself.

A MAGIC THAT COULD SAVE—OR DESTROY—THEM ALL – The vial heals the sick and brings food back to empty tables—until the forest around the camp begins to change. Rivers vanish. Trees peel to bone. Creatures flee. As the land around them withers at an ever-increasing pace, Teela must confront an impossible question: Has the very magic she used to save her people doomed Eternia instead?

Teela: Daughter of Eternos hits book stores on June 2nd, 2026, for $19.99. Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

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