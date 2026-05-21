5 Perfect Fantasy Movies to Watch If You’re Excited for Masters of the Universe

When it comes to movies, it’s hard for anything today to match the ’80s, not because of production quality, but because of the energy and the sense of spectacle those films had. And Masters of the Universe absolutely belongs in that conversation, which is why we’re about to get a massive reboot of the franchise. He-Man’s story is one of the most iconic in fantasy, with magic, castles, mystical creatures, and, of course, the Power Sword — all wrapped in a world that mixes medieval fantasy with futuristic technology. The trailer for the new version has already been getting attention since its release, and expectations are obviously through the roof. So, how do you prepare for it until then?

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Well, we picked a few major titles that are the perfect way to jump back into the chaotic and fun energy that helped define this story in the first place. Whether you grew up with Masters of the Universe or you’re getting into this world for the first time, here are 5 fantasy movies that show exactly what kind of experience you should be looking for before heading to theaters this June.

5) Highlander

image courtesy of 20th century studios

Highlander probably wouldn’t work the same way if it came out today, but that’s also why it still holds up so well. The story follows Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert), an immortal warrior who spends centuries fighting other immortals until the final battle finally arrives. Does it sound ridiculous? Because it absolutely is, but that’s the whole point. The movie commits to that premise, building a fantasy world filled with rivalries, mythology rules, and sword fights that somehow keep getting more entertaining as the story goes on. It’s basically the same kind of epic ’80s fantasy energy that Masters of the Universe has always thrived on.

And yes, everything around it is just as exaggerated: the dramatic scenes, the intense dialogue, and especially Queen’s soundtrack, which somehow makes everything feel even bigger than it already is. Some parts of the script and editing definitely show their age, but this is a movie where personality matters way more than technical perfection. It’s not flawless, and will smooth out some of those rough edges, but it is still a classic if you want something grand.

4) Masters of the Universe (1987)

image courtesy of the cannon group

Masters of the Universe already tried to become a major live-action movie back in 1987, and it’s way more entertaining than a lot of people remember. The film follows He-Man (Dolph Lundgren) as he battles Skeletor (Frank Langella) while Eternia is basically on the verge of collapse — although much of the story eventually moves to Earth (because of the movie’s budget limitations). It’s undeniably campy, some people still dislike the script, and if you compare it to modern blockbusters, the difference is obviously huge. But it’s important to remember that even the original animated series was completely over-the-top, and that energy is what made it work in the first place.

As mentioned before, the movie didn’t have the budget to compete with other fantasy films of that era, but it makes up for it once you remember this is still a He-Man story at its core. The fun comes from the adventure itself, not from watching it with a hyper-critical “cinema purist” mindset focused on every technical detail. The whole thing has this messy, chaotic vibe and absolutely zero sophistication, but more than anything, it’s still a great reference point before the new version arrives, especially to see how much potential this character has.

3) Conan the Barbarian (1982)

image courtesy of universal pictures

One of the most unforgettable sword-and-sorcery movies ever made, it’s practically impossible to talk about fantasy without mentioning Conan the Barbarian. The film follows the hero (Arnold Schwarzenegger) on his journey for revenge after losing his family as a child to the cult led by Thulsa Doom (James Earl Jones). But what really makes the movie so good isn’t necessarily the story itself, but the atmosphere, since everything feels heavy and dangerous in a way that’s hard to recreate today. There’s no constant overexplaining every single detail; you just get immersed in that world, and the visuals do most of the work for you.

And sure, it also helps that Schwarzenegger has the perfect presence for this kind of character, as it never needed to be an extremely verbal or emotionally complex protagonist. And just like Masters of the Universe, the franchise eventually got another version in 2011, but the 1982 movie is still the one nobody can top. You can also clearly see how much it influenced the movies that came after it, especially the ones focused on warriors and prophecies. Even today, it remains a strong fantasy staple and a pretty necessary inclusion on this list.

2) Krull

image courtesy of columbia pictures

Who remembers Krull? This feels like a film made by someone who decided to throw every possible idea into the same story: swords, magic, a space castle, alien creatures, prophecies, cyclopes, and an iconic weapon all packed together in one fantasy adventure. The plot follows Prince Colwyn (Ken Marshall) as he tries to rescue his bride after she’s kidnapped by the Beast, an alien conqueror invading the planet with his army. And even though all of this sounds completely random, the movie somehow makes that chaotic mix surprisingly fun to watch — even if it’s definitely not everyone’s favorite fantasy film.

What works here is that the production never feels overly calculated. There’s a genuine sense of ambition behind everything, even when the script stumbles over some of its ideas. The entire goal is to build a big universe while always introducing new creatures, locations, and visual concepts. And honestly, that makes the experience way more interesting compared to a lot of modern movies that end up feeling visually generic. For Masters of the Universe fans, especially the ones who love the franchise’s more “space fantasy” side, this is exactly the kind of feature that captures that chaotic blend of sci-fi and medieval adventure.

1) Flash Gordon

image courtesy of universal pictures

Well, Flash Gordon might be one of the wildest movies ever made — but that’s a compliment. This is where we meet Flash (Sam J. Jones), a football player who suddenly ends up on another planet and has to face Emperor Ming (Max von Sydow) to save Earth. It’s an extremely simple premise, right? But simplicity was never really the priority here, because everything that follows is completely chaotic, from the visuals and costumes to the gigantic sets. It’s perfect for people who grew up with ’80s fantasy movies, it’s incredibly nostalgic, and most importantly, it takes itself seriously despite all the madness happening around it.

Nowadays, every genre feels obsessed with being realistic or mature to convince people it has value, but this movie does the exact opposite: it embraces the pulp side of sci-fi fantasy and turns that into its entire identity. Out of every film on this list, this one almost feels like the father of all of them, and if you want to prepare yourself for the new Masters of the Universe, this is basically staring directly at its DNA. This isn’t grounded fantasy at all, because the huge, cheesy, weird, maximalist tone is completely intentional, and the entire thing is basically a giant spectacle of color. Plus, just like Highlander, Queen’s soundtrack helps a lot too.

Masters of the Universe hits theaters on June 5.

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