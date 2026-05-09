New Ozark Replacement Show Is an Instant #1 Streaming Success (But Its RT Score Can’t Match Netflix’s Hit)

One of Peacock‘s newest series, which is considered the platform’s replacement for Netflix’s fan-favorite series Ozark, is racking up the views, propelling itself to the #1 spot on the Top 10 Most Watched list despite middling reviews from critics and hardly any from casual viewers. Where Ozark seemed to soar, this series falls a bit flat—but is that enough to keep it from continuing to dominate the most-watched charts?

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M.I.A, which stars Shannon Gisela and Carey Elwes, is set between the Florida Keys and Miami, where Etta Tiger Jonze (Gisela) dreams of living the high life in the heart of Miami. But tragedy strikes not only her family, but also the drug-running business that kept them afloat. Jonze sets her sights on revenge, embarking on a dangerous journey through the city, intent on taking down a rival cartel with the help of newly made friends. But the cartel has plans of its own, threatening the city she loves and erupting international rivalries.

What is M.I.A Bringing to the Table?

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Despite boasting what some critics call a “preposterous” narrative, the first season of the new series boldly embraces its hyperviolent, pulpy insanity, which keeps viewers interested enough to wade through the thinner parts of the plot in hopes of seeing what happens next. Critic Daniel Fienberg says, “It’s a bluntly entertaining, thoroughly disposable series nestled partway between prestige antihero drama and enjoyably brainless pulp, not quite providing the pleasures of either but not exactly failing at its mid-level aspirations.” Jessica Toomer of Collider touches on the comparisons between M.I.A and Ozark, noting, “The hard truth is, M.I.A. is at its best when it stops trying to be Ozark and lets itself be Ozark’s sweatier, more deranged cousin.”

Overall, it’s a thoroughly bingeable and entertaining series when it’s not trying to take itself too seriously and instead simply commits to the bit, allowing itself to comfortably be a bloody, pulpy, messy good time as opposed to Peacock’s answer to a critically acclaimed series with a slightly similar premise. At its core, M.I.A really does have something going for it as it brings together beautiful visuals and tight enough writing to convey a story that’s always interesting, even at its most unhinged.

What’s your favorite moment from the first season of M.I.A? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.