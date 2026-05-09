Remake of Denzel Washington’s 22-Year-Old Action Movie Officially Takes Over Netflix Worldwide With Over 60M Hours Viewed

Despite middle-of-the-road ratings from critics and audiences alike, it seems this series, a reboot of both a cult classic film (technically there were two films, though the second saw more popularity) and a series of novels, is racking up the views—11 million to be exact, with over 60 million hours viewed so far. And with that many eyes on the series, there’s sure to be some gold in there worth checking out.

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Man on Fire, the new series from Netflix, stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in what some critics have called his best performance to date. The show centers on John Creasy, who, after a stint in the Special Forces, has become increasingly reclusive after a mission left him with intense PTSD. But he soon finds himself pulled from his self-imposed exile as the daughter of an old friend becomes the victim of a terrorist attack in Rio de Janeiro. Currently, it sits at a 62% rating among critics and 66% among general audiences, with both lauded the lead actors performance, but decrying a script that feels thin in places.

Which Is More Interesting, the Man or the Fire?

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According to critics, it’s the man. Abdul-Mateen’s turn as John Creasy is nothing short of incredible, delivering a powerhouse performance as the tortured former soldier despite a script that would have been better suited to a movie than a series. “Man on Fire is fairly basic, notwithstanding how genuinely bad-ass Yahya Abdul-Mateen is. The coolness just isn’t there. And in the end, coolness is the whole thing. It’s what separates a show you watch from one you feel,” says critic Dustin Rowles. And while watching Abdul-Mateen for a solid 8 hours is nothing short of a dream, the writing just didn’t seem to back up the time required to finish the series.

General audiences are holding out hopes for a second season despite some narrative messiness in the first. One viewer says, “Abdul-Mateen delivers, but the script falls flat. Hope it gets renewed for season 2 and really hoping the showrunner gives Abdul-Mateen the material he deserves.” Another adds, “This feels more like something built to last, not just a one-and-done story. You can tell they’re setting it up for multiple seasons without it feeling dragged out. Overall, it’s just a really solid watch.” And with that set up, it seems that this iteration of Man on Fire is here to stay, hopefully with a more solid second season than its first. And despite the few issues, it definitely feels like it has the longevity to keep viewers invested in the series and whatever action-packed woes might befall Creasy next.

Do you have a favorite moment from Man on Fire? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.