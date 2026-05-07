7 Best Nostalgic Movies to Stream This May

Nostalgia is big in the world of entertainment. With the prevalence of reboots of beloved franchises and continuations of popular television series years—sometimes even decades—after the last episode aired, there’s no mistaking that looking to the past is a big part of the way forward when it comes to movies and television. It’s something that makes sense, to a certain extent. Life’s hard and sometimes, revisiting things you love from a simpler time is exactly what you need. It’s escapism at its finest and thanks to streaming, it’s also easier than ever to indulge.

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With the wide range of streaming services available, there are a lot of great nostalgic options for people to stream. And as we settle into the month of May and look towards the unofficial start of summer later this month, it seems like a good time to indulge in a little feel-good nostalgia watches. Here are the seven best nostalgic movies to stream this month but before you think this is simply a list of “old” movies, think again; even some newer movies can give us those nostalgic vibes that make everything feel better, at least for a little while.

7) The Original Star Wars Trilogy (Hulu)

We would argue that there’s not much more nostalgic than the original Star Wars trilogy. A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi are absolute icons both in terms of popular culture but sci-fi in general and, for many no matter what your current age, are a definitive part of childhood. This month, all three of the OG movies are available to stream on Hulu. The timing for this particular nostalgia watch is actually pretty perfect, too: a new Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu, hits theaters on May 22nd.

6) Crocodile Dundee (Paramount+)

The 1980s were a great time for comedy and one of the most memorable might just be Crocodile Dundee. Originally released in 1986, the film follows an American reporter named Sue (Linda Kozlowski) goes to Australia to interview legendary bushman Mick Dundee (Paul Hogan). However, Sue is soon enchanted by Mick and brings him back to New York with her where he finds the culture strange but soon uses his survival skills in the city. Of course, Sue is engaged and, naturally, a fish out of water love triangle ensues.

Crocodile Dundee is cheesy and delightful and an absolute snapshot of the 1980s. It makes for a great, nostalgic watch. The film, as well as its two sequels Crocodile Dundee II and Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles, are all streaming on Paramount+ this May.

5) Practical Magic (Tubi)

The timing on this one couldn’t be more perfect, with the long-awaited sequel hitting theaters this fall. Practical Magic is free to stream on Tubi in the month of May and if you’re in the mood for a bit of cozy nostalgia, this movie is a great choice. Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, Practical Magic follows the Owens sisters Sally and Gillian who are descended from a long line of witches, but it comes with a family curse: any man who falls in love with an Owens woman will die an untimely and unexpected death. However, when Gillian’s abusive boyfriend dies unexpectedly, the sisters have to give themselves a crash course in hard magic.

Originally released in 1998, the film wasn’t much of a hit with critics, but it has become a cult classic, representing the whimsical nature of the late 1990s for many fans. It’s also a really interesting example of how you can mix multiple genres into one film as Practical Magic pulls off a blend of romantic comedy, supernatural fantasy, and crime procedural. It’s a lot of fun.

4) Forrest Gump (Pluto TV)

Forrest Gump isn’t just nostalgic; the film is undisputably iconic—it was chosen for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” in 2011 and, in May, you can stream it for free on Pluto TV.

One of the best and most influential films ever made, Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks in the title role and follows the story of his life and his experiences throughout the 20th century, a journey that is particularly fascinating for all of its intersections through major moments in history. It’s a beautiful movie.

3) The Cat in the Hat (HBO Max)

Yes, you are seeing things correctly. 2003’s The Cat in the Hat is on our list of nostalgic movies to stream in May (we did say that not all nostalgic movies have to be “old” after all.) The live action film stars Mike Myers as the Cat in the Hat and is a loose adaptation of the iconic Dr. Seuss children’s book. The film also stars Alec Baldwin, Kelly Preston, Dakota Fanning, and Spencer Breslin.

The film didn’t do well, either with critics or at the box office and the film’s negative reception even prompted Dr. Seuss’s widow, Audrey Geisel, to forbid any future live action adaptation of Dr. Seuss works, which shut down any remaining hope for a sequel. Despite this, there is something weirdly enjoyable about the film. It’s super kid friendly and, given that it’s been 23 years since it was released, a lot of the kids who watched it back in the day have grown up and revisiting it on HBO Max might just bring back some good memories.

2) 13 Going on 30 (Netflix)

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

Remember what we said about nostalgia and reboots? It was announced earlier this year that 13 Going on 30 is getting a reboot and, well, that’s good enough for us to place the original, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo starring film firmly in nostalgia territory. It’s available to stream this month on Netflix.

The film is the absolute definition of feel-good romantic comedy, following Jenna Rink, a girl who makes a magical wish on her 13th birthday to be “thirty, flirty, and thriving” because her teen years aren’t exactly going so well and bam! She wakes up living exactly that life, having skipped 17 years. However, turns out adulthood isn’t everything she hoped it would be. It’s funny, charming, and darn near perfect. You can’t watch this one and not come away with warm, fuzzy feelings.

1) Mrs. Doubtfire (Peacock)

1993’s Mrs. Doubtfire might just be one of the most nostalgic, feel-good movies you can stream this month, which is why it’s in the Number 1 slot on our list. Starring Robin Williams in what one could argue is his most iconic role, the film follows a divorced actor named Daniel (Williams) who, upon losing custody of his children (because he also lost his job and his place to live), devises a plan to spend extra time with his kids by posing as an elderly British nanny.

The film is funny, heartwarming, and actually very honest—there are real consequences to what Daniel does—but ultimately ends up being a moving story about family and its importance.

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