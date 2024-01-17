New South Park Funko Pops Include a Super-Sized Satan

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The South Park Funko Pop lineup got some new additions today, and we have to say it's a pretty great wave. For starters, they finally had the guts to release a Satan Pop, and it's appropriately 6-inch super-sized. Then there's the Timmy Funko Pop which comes with Gobbles! Rounding out the list is the return of Chef in a suit, Mr. Mackey with a "Drugs are bad" sign, Wonder Tweak in the superhero series, and Farmer Randy which, sadly, doesn't come with a Towelie buddy.

Pre-orders for the new South Park Funko Pop lineup is live here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+). They should also arrive here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon in the very near future. Direct links to each Pop are listed below, and you can check out the rest of today's Funko Pop drops right here.

What Is South Park: Snow Day?

In other South Park news, South Park: Snow Day is an upcoming co-op game where players will join iconic South Park characters on a battle through the small town during a blizzard. You can view the game's official description below.

"Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child's life – a snow day! A massive blizzard has thrown the town into chaos and, more importantly, canceled school. Play with up to three friends, use matchmaking, or solo the game with ally bots and battle through the snow-piled town of South Park. Engage in frenetic, action-packed combat against warring factions in an all-new story where you make the rules. Equip unique weapons and deploy devastating, upgradable special abilities on a new adventure to save the world and enjoy a day without school."

South Park: Snow Day! Price and Platforms

The collector's edition will be available for all of South Park: Snow Day!'s platforms, including PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The game will be released on March 26th, 2024 and pre-orders are live here on Amazon now. While the collector's edition is quite expensive, the game itself will be a lot cheaper than most games on the market, costing just $29.99 on all platforms at launch. That budget price could get more people to play the game on day one, and help the chances it will find an audience. It remains to be seen how South Park fans will feel about Snow Day, but hopefully it will live-up to the quality of games like The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole.