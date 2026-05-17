New Star Trek Deep Space Nine Release is a First For the Franchise (& It’s Out Today)

There is a new Star Trek project coming, and it is a first for the franchise. Over the years, Star Trek has attempted to deliver stories in several different forms. After the original TV series was a hit, an animated series arrived, featuring the beloved characters. A few years after that, the first Star Trek movie was released, and the franchise officially exploded in popularity. This led to the first official spin-off live-action series with Star Trek: The Next Generation, and these shows have aired for decades now. More recently, there have been animated shows that are more comedic, streaming series that play out as one overarching story, and a long line of comic books delving into the various characters’ stories.

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However, there is one area that Star Trek has never ventured into until now. TrekMovie.com reports that, on March 17th, Paramount will release the first of two new official Star Trek webcomics, the first time the franchise has expanded into this format. The webcomic is Stargazers, a Star Trek Story, which is set on Deep Space Nine.

Star Trek Expanding Into Webcomics

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The first of the two new series is Stargazers, and this is the first time that Star Trek has branched into vertical-scroll webcomics, optimized to be experienced on the WEBTOON app. Debuting on March 17th at 11 p.m. ET, the first three free episodes drop, and there will be a total of 40 episodes for this specific webcomic. While this is exciting news, and it is going to be canon to the overall Star Trek universe, it might not be to everyone’s taste, as it seems to be dipping into the formula of the young adult storytelling of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

The synopsis reads: “A new series set aboard Deep Space 9, Stargazers introduces an entirely new cast navigating early adulthood in a vibrant corner of the Galaxy. Stargazers is a young adult romance set in the vibrant, ever-evolving world of Deep Space 9, where friendship, identity, and first love unfold against the backdrop of a Galaxy recovering after war.”

The second Star Trek webcomic will arrive later this summer and is called Recollection. This will also be 40 episodes, and it seems a little more along the lines of adult-oriented Star Trek stories. The synopsis for this reads, “Set in a later timeline inspired by Star Trek: The Next Generation and Voyager, Recollection is a gripping mystery that follows a crew who awaken on a Federation starship without any of their memories.”

WEBTOON is a popular webcomic delivery service that will offer these new Star Trek episodes for free. While there is a lot of anime on the service, there are also several mainstream releases, with new series based on Marvel Comics heroes like Miles Morales’s Spider-Man and Daredevil.

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