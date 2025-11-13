Webtoon & Warner Bros. Collab Expected to Release Adaptations of 10 Webcomics

Korean webcomics, often referred to as manhwa, are one of the fastest-growing entertainment mediums in the world. Over the past decade, the popularity has grown exponentially as more and more manhwa series are being adapted into anime. This is especially true after the groundbreaking success of Solo Leveling, which surpassed the popularity of several classic and critically acclaimed action fantasy series. Solo Leveling not only revolutionized the world of light novels and webtoons, popularizing them in the West, but also played a significant role in hyping manhwa adaptations after its anime’s massive success. However, Solo Leveling is just one example, but there have been several more famous adaptations, such as Tower of God, True Beauty, and more.

Webtoon, a South Korean-American webtoon platform launched in 2004 by Naver Corporation, includes a large number of popular series that are Korean in origin; the platform hosts works by creators from many different countries, including the US, as well as Chinese manhua and even some Japanese manga. However, most of the popular series on the platform are manhwa, and they only keep getting more famous as time passes. According to Variety, the collaboration between Webtoon Entertainment and Warner Bros. has confirmed releasing adaptations of ten webcomics.

Image Courtesy of Webtoon

According to Variety, both companies aim to co-produce new anime series as part of the collaboration, but it’s still in the early phases. Yongsoo Kim, Webtoon Entertainment’s chief strategy officer and head of global, said, “Our creators are building franchises that Gen Z audiences love, and working with Warner Bros. Animation gives us an incredible opportunity to take those stories further alongside one of the most respected names in animation.”

Sam Register, the president of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, also shared, “Bringing together the world-class artistry of Warner Bros. Animation and the vibrant storytelling of Webtoon creates an awesome combination and opportunity to build something special.”

Additionally, Kim again hyped up the collaboration as he added, “From hits like ‘True Beauty,’ ‘Clevatess’ and ‘Tower of God’ to many more adaptations in progress, we’re proving that great stories can start on a phone screen and grow into global entertainment phenomena.”

So far, only four titles have been confirmed, and they are currently at the initial development stage, which is why official announcements and further details haven’t been revealed yet. Popular series, including The Stellar Swordmaster by Hong Dae Ui, Juno and Q10, Hardcore Leveling Warrior by Sehoon Kim, Down to Earth by Pookie Senpai, and Elf & Warrior by AC Stuart, Victor Rosas II, have seen quite the success in the platform, which is why their anime adaptations have already been decided. The collaboration has only just been announced, which is why information is scarce on the subject, but there’s a high possibility that Webtoon Entertainment and Warner Bros. will keep sharing updates with global fans as more titles are decided.

