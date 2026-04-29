Stranger Things Spinoff Renewed (And First Details and Footage Revealed)

Stranger Things was a juggernaut for Netflix over the course of its 5 season run, but the franchise isn’t going anywhere thanks to multiple spinoff projects. Now the first spinoff project has made its debut, and not only was it a hit for Netflix, but the streamer has now revealed the series has been renewed, and we’ve even got our first details regarding the next season.

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Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 brought fans back in time to an earlier version of the Hawkins crew, as the story picks up after season 2 but takes place before the events of season 3. This pocket in time was the perfect place for a new adventure, and now Netflix has revealed that Tales From ’85 will be getting a season 2. Netflix also revealed the first season 2 details, which will have the Hawkins Investigators Club investigating a new paranormal threat in the town’s abandoned silver mines, and you can watch the first trailer below.

Everything We Know About Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Season 2

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 Season 2. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2026

While season 2 was just announced, the ending of season 1, the new description for season 2, and showrunner Eric Robles’ comments on the renewal combine to give us an idea of what to expect when the next season rolls around.

Let’s start with the ending of season 1, which has the Hawkins crew successfully defeating the creature that started all this mess. Eleven is able to seal the portal to the Upside Down as the creature is in the middle of jumping over, and the force splits the creature in half. We learn at the very end of the episode that the upper half of the creature is dead, but a single blue flower blooms from it, so it remains to be seen how that affects the Upside Down in season 2.

Showrunner Eric Robles also gave some insight as to what’s in store for season 2. “Working on Season 1 has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Now that it’s out in the world, seeing fans connect with these characters—whether they’ve loved them for years or are just meeting them for the first time—has been truly special. I’m excited to continue the journey.

“We’re thrilled to return to the winter of ’85 for season two. The Hawkins Investigators Club is back, and a new paranormal threat has emerged from the town’s abandoned silver mines. I can’t wait for fans to discover where this entity and the mysterious blue flower we last saw blooming in the Upside Down at the end of Season 1 take our young heroes,” Robles said.

The entire voice cast from season 1 is also returning for season 2, including Odessa A’zion, who voices the franchise’s newest addition, Nikki Baxter. The other big news is that the series will have new episodes ready to hit later this fall.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is now streaming on Netflix.

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