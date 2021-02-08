The CW Releases New Superman & Lois Photos

The CW has released a new batch of photos from the upcoming series premiere of Superman & Lois, the network's latest Arrowverse series starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in the titular roles. The new photos -- the second batch The CW has released from the episode -- offer up new looks at Lois and Clark's sons Jordan (Alexander Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass). The photos are very much in line with the recently released promo for the series that focused on the family aspect of the eagerly-anticipated series.

Set in Smallville, Superman & Lois will see the titular couple (Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprising their roles from Supergirl and the various crossover events) deal with some major life changes as they try to navigate professional and family life challenges made all the more complex given that Clark is Superman -- a secret he can't keep from his sons anymore. The series will also feature a number of characters from the larger Superman story, including Lana Lang (Emanuelle Chriqui) and Lois's father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh).

The episode is set to debut on The CW on Tuesday, February 23rd with a two-hour premiere event featuring the extended pilot episode as well as a half-hour special titled Superman & Lois: A Legacy of Hope. An encore presentation of that premiere event will air on TNT on Saturday, February 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following a DC marathon on that network featuring Suicide Squad at 1 p.m., Man of Steel at 3:30 p.m., and the theatrical release of Justice League at 6:30 p.m. leading into Superman & Lois.

You can check out the official synopsis for the Superman & Lois premiere below and keep reading for the photos.

SERIES PREMIERE – In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”).

Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when both a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) and impassioned self-made mogul Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner, “Tyrant”) enter their lives.

The episode was directed by Lee Toland Krieger and Todd Helbing wrote the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing.