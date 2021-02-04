Superman & Lois Pilot Photos Released

The CW has released photos for the upcoming series pilot of Superman & Lois, the network's latest Arrowverse series starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in the titular roles. The series will offer fans a more family-oriented take on the iconic couple, with Lois and Clark relocating back to Smallville to raise their teen sons while also dealing with a variety of other responsibilities and stresses in their day-to-day lives -- and not all of them of the superheroic variety.

The series will debut with a two-hour premiere event on February 23rd with an extended pilot followed by a half-hour special entitled Superman & Lois: A Legacy of Hope which will offer sneak peeks at upcoming episodes as well as cast and crew interviews as well as fans weighing in on the impact of Superman and Lois Lane.

In the photos, we get a bit of a taste of just a portion of that first episode, including Superman (Hoechlin) flying, Lois and sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin), and a photo that Tulloch described on Instagram as "a shot from when Lois and Clark first meet at the [Daily Planet]" which features Lois in her iconic pinstriped vest.

Lois' wardrobe for Superman & Lois is something that Tulloch has taken very seriously since she was first cast in the role and had previously asked fans on social media what iconic looks from the character's history needed to be incorporated into the series. While Lois's signature color purple was a common request, so was Lois's vest and it certainly looks like Tulloch and the wardrobe folks on the series were able to make it happen.

Read on for photos from the pilot episode of Superman & Lois and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Superman & Lois premieres on February 23rd on The CW.