35 Years On, Cult Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Returning to Theaters (With a Major Upgrade)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise is alive and well these days, with no signs of slowing down in the near future. That doesn’t mean we can’t take a second to enjoy some of our favorite moments from the franchise over the years, and now fans have a perfect excuse to do just that when a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie returns to theaters after 35 years, and it’s even received an upgrade with its unexpected return.

Fathom Entertainment, Saga Arts, and Warner Bros. Pictures have revealed they are re-releasing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze in theaters to celebrate the film’s 35th Anniversary (via Variety), and it will run in theaters nationwide for a one-week period. That will take place between March 13th and March 19th, and you can watch the full trailer for the announcement below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II Returns With Major Upgrades and Bonus Content

If you’ve never seen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, this is your rare chance to make that happen, but even if you have seen it in the theaters already, the film returns with some welcome upgrades. The film has been newly restored in 4K, allowing audiences to watch the film on the big screen with the highest quality picture to date.

There will also be exclusive bonus content shown before the main presentation begins. That bonus content includes a never-before-seen featurette titled The Ninja Turtles: Revolutions, which features Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman. Fans will get a look at Eastman’s creative process, and he will also share his thoughts on the evolution, mythology, and legacy of the Turtles.

Last year, the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was brought back to theaters in much the same way, and while it was initially planned to be a two-day event, it ended up being expanded to four weeks. Over the course of that period, it brought in almost $3.7 million, and they will likely hope that Secret of the Ooze does similar numbers.

Secret of the Ooze picked up the fun where the original left off, and there are a number of truly memorable moments throughout the film. Not only was this the debut of Tokka and Rahzar, but the film featured a monstrous version of Super Shredder, a game of catch the ooze in the middle of a thrilling battle, and Michelangelo just being, well, Michelangelo. Plus, the now iconic Vanilla Ice performance with the Turtles on stage.

Fans can watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze when it returns to theaters on Friday, March 13, and runs through Thursday, March 19.

