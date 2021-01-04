Nickelodeon Fans Are Confused By NFL Wild Card Game Announcement

NFL Wild Card weekend is coming on Saturday, January 9th, and Nickelodeon fans are confused by the schedule release. The New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears will be taking the field at 3:40 PM CT on CBS, but the game will also be available on Nick and Amazon Prime. It’s a strange moment for sports fans as they’re not used to these events being on channels other than the big four or maybe ESPN. But, there actually is a bit of precedent for this kind of action in unlikely places. During the NCAA Tournament for the last decade or so, the college basketball action stretches across networks like TruTV and TBS. So, get ready Bears fans and Saints nation, someone is about to get slimed on Sunday afternoon.

HOLY HECK NFL ON NICKELODEON IS GONNA BE EPIC pic.twitter.com/T9hIRYeEOF — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 4, 2021

In a press release from the NFL, CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said, "This is a first of its kind presentation for the NFL together with Nickelodeon, and we are very excited to create a unique telecast that will maximize the co-viewing appeal for kids and families, while maintaining the integrity of the game and its traditions. Partnering with Nickelodeon to showcase the NFL Playoffs is a great opportunity to highlight the power, depth and reach of ViacomCBS, as we continue to unlock the true potential of our merged company with the first of many opportunities between CBS Sports and our ViacomCBS family."

"Our game plan is to make sure the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon definitely lives up to its name by infusing the telecast with Nick's sensibility of surprise and fun at almost every turn," added Brian Robbins, President of ViacomCBS Kids & Family Entertainment. "We're incredibly proud to team up with CBS Sports and the NFL to elevate the thrill of this game for kids and families to enjoy together."

Will you be watching next weekend? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions down below: