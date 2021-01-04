Nickelodeon Fans Are Confused By NFL Wild Card Game Announcement
NFL Wild Card weekend is coming on Saturday, January 9th, and Nickelodeon fans are confused by the schedule release. The New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears will be taking the field at 3:40 PM CT on CBS, but the game will also be available on Nick and Amazon Prime. It’s a strange moment for sports fans as they’re not used to these events being on channels other than the big four or maybe ESPN. But, there actually is a bit of precedent for this kind of action in unlikely places. During the NCAA Tournament for the last decade or so, the college basketball action stretches across networks like TruTV and TBS. So, get ready Bears fans and Saints nation, someone is about to get slimed on Sunday afternoon.
HOLY HECK NFL ON NICKELODEON IS GONNA BE EPIC pic.twitter.com/T9hIRYeEOF— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 4, 2021
In a press release from the NFL, CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said, "This is a first of its kind presentation for the NFL together with Nickelodeon, and we are very excited to create a unique telecast that will maximize the co-viewing appeal for kids and families, while maintaining the integrity of the game and its traditions. Partnering with Nickelodeon to showcase the NFL Playoffs is a great opportunity to highlight the power, depth and reach of ViacomCBS, as we continue to unlock the true potential of our merged company with the first of many opportunities between CBS Sports and our ViacomCBS family."
"Our game plan is to make sure the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon definitely lives up to its name by infusing the telecast with Nick's sensibility of surprise and fun at almost every turn," added Brian Robbins, President of ViacomCBS Kids & Family Entertainment. "We're incredibly proud to team up with CBS Sports and the NFL to elevate the thrill of this game for kids and families to enjoy together."
Will you be watching next weekend? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:
What a world
So the Nickelodeon NFL Game is going to be Saints vs. Bears on Sunday afternoon and you better believe that’s the channel I will be watching. pic.twitter.com/cWy4UXxGVw— Jeff D Cinematic Universe (@JeffDLowe) January 4, 2021
No idea
How was this game not on Nickelodeon?— Matthew Coca (@MatthewCocaCBS) January 4, 2021
Chicago fans are a little worried
watching the bears saints game on nickelodeon next week when they add sound effects to trubisky pic.twitter.com/3i5TPFc3mz— feral carol (@dyslxic) January 4, 2021
Would melt the TV
So, if the NFL playoffs are on @Nickelodeon next week, what are the chances we get this as our halftime show? pic.twitter.com/x9duI3K4t0— Amy Lutz (@amylutz4) January 4, 2021
Outstanding
With the playoff game on Nickelodeon, I hope the #Bears social media account somehow incorporates “Aaahh! Real Monsters (of the Midway)” at some point this week. pic.twitter.com/26rS2pCRVE— Mike Carpenter (@FanboyCarp) January 4, 2021
Would be amazing
What NFL on Nickelodeon will be like after a Touchdown is scored pic.twitter.com/SLHRT0Zqd8— Charles Dickey (13-3) 🧀 🤟 WS CHAMPS 🏆 ⚾️ (@stickydickey1) January 4, 2021
Get your popcorn ready
The Nickelodeon game in the wild card playoffs will be:
The Chicago Bears at the New Orleans Saints.
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. on CBS/@Nickelodeon— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 4, 2021
Hysterical stuff
if nickelodeon doesn’t do this when they show matt nagy i’m shutting the game off pic.twitter.com/CUuXWrQ66C— gd #ZackCollinsTruther (@YasmaniGrandaI) January 4, 2021