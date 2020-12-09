CBS All Access Expands Kids Programming With More Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon Shows

✖

More Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. content is headed to CBS All Access ahead of the streaming platform's transformation into Paramount+. To make the platform form child and family-friendly, ViacomCBS Streaming will update the service with the ability to create six separate user profiles. These profiles can be managed using the new "Kids Mode" feature, allowing parents to create profiles with limits on what content is available based on content ratings. The current system of PIN controls for parents looking to lock mature content will also remain available, allowing parents to limit certain content across all profiles based on content ratings.

“We are thrilled to bring even more popular kids hits from Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon to the service, in advance of our upcoming rebrand as Paramount+,” said Rob Gelick, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Streaming Services and Chief Product Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming in a press release. “We’ve already seen incredible growth in viewership since we began expanding our offering of children’s programming on the service. With today’s new product enhancements, like ‘Kids Mode’ and multiple profiles, we can create customized experiences for each member of the household, while giving our subscribers even more opportunities to discover and watch family programming together, and allowing parents additional peace of mind with the ability to further customize what programming is available to their kids.”

CBS All Access is also added more than 800 episodes of children’s programming to the service's existing library of children's content. That includes select past seasons of Nick Jr. series Paw Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Blue's Clues, Bubble Guppies, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, and more.

All of CBS All Access children’s programming is available commercial-free. The new content, available today, adds to the more than 1,000 episodes of new and existing children’s programming on the service, including original series like WildBrain’s Cloud With a Chance of Meatballs, Boat Rocker’s new Danger Mouse, and new editions of Lassie, George of the Jungle, and Mr. Magoo from DreamWorks Animation’s Classic Media.

Upcoming original children’s programming on the service includes the first-ever SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff, Kamp Koral, premiering in early 2021. The service will also be the exclusive home to The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie: Sponge on the Run, the upcoming feature film that follows SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star, and the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event.