Blue's Clues Trends as Some Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Realize for First Time Blue Is a Girl
Nickelodeon fans were introduced to the world of Blue's Clues back when the series debuted in 1996, with its popularity leading it to become one of the network's most well-known programs, up until its conclusion in 2006. Thanks to the love of the character from fans, a reboot launched last year, Blue's Clues & You!, earning the titular pooch even more fans. Despite how famous the character might be among audiences of all ages, the series earning its own float at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade brought with it the reminder that Blue is meant to be a female dog, which many fans are only just now realizing.
Even though the series is named after her, much of the show's focus was on its host as they tried to find clues that Blue left to find out what activities the dog wanted to do on any given day, so it's understandable that, for as memorable as many components of the show are, that the dog's sex has slipped many viewers' minds.
Scroll down to see social media remembering Blue's Clues!
Genuinely Shocked
Watching #MacysThanksgivingParade and just heard that Blue from Blue’s Clues is a girl???? Am I the only one who always thought that Blue was a boy??? I’m genuinely shocked wow you learn something new.— Jane Hudson (@jhudson_8) November 26, 2020
Pay Attention
All you people who didn’t realize Blue was a girl must not have watched “Blue’s Clues.”— Michelle Martinez 🦃 (@Rrreeeeeddd) November 26, 2020
Fake Fans
I can't believe that the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade is really how so many people are learning that Blue from Blue's Clues is a girl, fake fans the lot of them.— BirdbeeTV||🍄||BLM (@CandlelitSky) November 26, 2020
Mischievous Boy Energy
Still mad Blue’s Clues is a girl dog. Blue’s clearly got mischievous boy energy. Yes I am 28 years old why do you ask— that one kid (@pepper2000) November 26, 2020
How Didn't You Know?
How do people not know Blue from Blue’s Clues is a girl and Magenta is a boy? I-— Mo 🤞🏽💙 (@MorgannElainee) November 26, 2020
There She Is
"Blue from Blue's Clues is a girl?!""
Have you not been paying attention? In the intro Steve asks if we seen Blue and the audience always responded 'there SHE is'...#MacysParade— Douglas (@TheDuperghoul) November 26, 2020
Pretty Surprising
I’ve known Blue from Blue’s Clues was a girl for awhile, but I didn’t know that while I was watching the show. It was pretty surprising lol— Reagan 🦃 Joey’s #1 Fangirl 💛🏁❤️ (@loganofangirl22) November 26, 2020
Thank You
Well, I just found out today that Blue from Blue’s Clues is a girl. Thank you Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade— Bri (@briiiciii) November 26, 2020
Hold Up
WAIT HOLD UP, BLUE FROM BLUE'S CLUES IS A GIRL???— MurdochMan2507 (@MurdochMan2507) November 26, 2020
Today Years Old
I was today's years old when I discovered that Blue from Blue's Clues is a girl.— MD (@duvamason) November 26, 2020