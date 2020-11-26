Blue's Clues Trends as Some Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Realize for First Time Blue Is a Girl

Nickelodeon fans were introduced to the world of Blue's Clues back when the series debuted in 1996, with its popularity leading it to become one of the network's most well-known programs, up until its conclusion in 2006. Thanks to the love of the character from fans, a reboot launched last year, Blue's Clues & You!, earning the titular pooch even more fans. Despite how famous the character might be among audiences of all ages, the series earning its own float at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade brought with it the reminder that Blue is meant to be a female dog, which many fans are only just now realizing.

Even though the series is named after her, much of the show's focus was on its host as they tried to find clues that Blue left to find out what activities the dog wanted to do on any given day, so it's understandable that, for as memorable as many components of the show are, that the dog's sex has slipped many viewers' minds.

