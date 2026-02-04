Nickelodeon’s The Loud House Parodies Classic TV Series in Anniversary Valentines Special First Look (Exclusive)

The Loud Family is celebrating their 10-year anniversary, and in celebration of that grand achievement, Nickelodeon is debuting not one, not two, but four brand new animated specials of The Loud House throughout the month of February. The Valentine’s Day festivities also made it a perfect chance to parody a classic TV series at the same time, and not only do we have all the details on all four specials, but we also have an exclusive first-look clip you can watch below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Loud House will air four new Valentines-themed episodes throughout the month of February, and that includes the February 27th episode Living the Dream Boat. As you can see in the clip below, Lori ends up becoming the next bachelorette on The Dream Boat dating show, which is a parody of The Dating Game with a little Love Boat and The Bachelorette thrown in for good measure. Obviously, Bobby is pretty bummed by all this, and so he sets out to sneak his way onto the boat to win Lori back.

Play video

The Loud House Reveals Full Valentine’s Lineup

You don’t have to wait until February 27th to check out the new specials, as the first special, Cupid’s Harrow, debuts on Friday, February 6th. Each episode will premiere on Fridays at 5:30 PM ET on Nickelodeon, and you can find the full rundown below.

Cupid’s Harrow – Friday, Feb. 6 – Leni accidentally causes trouble for Lori and Bobby

while taking calls on her and Miguel’s dating podcast. Guest star: Tonatiuh as Miguel.

My Phony Valentine/ Man of my Schemes – Friday, Feb. 13 – On Valentines Day,

Rusty and his girlfriend, Amber, must hide their love when they realize their parents are

business rivals. Then, when Lori sees a photo of Bobby with another woman on social

media, she decides it’s time to start dating again. Guest star: Paul Scheer as Gus.

Bean Dreams – Friday, Feb. 20 – Lori explores a potential career path after her boss

suggests she has a strong future within the Burnt Bean organization.

Living the Dream Boat – Friday, Feb. 27 – After discovering Lori will become the next

bachelorette on The Dream Boat dating show, Bobby sneaks on board disguised as a

contestant, determined to win her back. But with fan-favorite Jett in the way, Bobby must

act fast to sweep her off her feet or lose her forever. Guest star: Carlos PenaVega as

Bobby.

The Dating Game was a series that debuted in 1965 and initially ran through 1973, but ended up being revived multiple times over the years, with the most recent iteration debuting in 2021. An episode would have a bachelorette asking a series of questions to three potential bachelors, but they were hidden from her view on the other side of a wall, though the audience could see them. In the Loud House version, this all takes place on a boat, and so there’s a little of The Love Boat thrown in, which was a series in the 1970s that followed the hijinks and adventures of a crew on board the MS Pacific Princess.

As for The Loud House, fans can catch up on season 8 when it hits Paramount+ beginning on March 11th, and that’s when it will join The Loud House Collection, which includes over 250 episodes and specials, including Road Trip and the holiday episodes. You will also find shows like The Casagrandes and films like No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie there as well.

If you’re not familiar with The Loud House, the show follows the adventures of 11-year-old Lincoln Loud as he lives in a house with his 10 sisters and his parents. You don’t have to look outside the house for crazy adventures to happen, and if you do need to head outside, the neighbors are bound to throw wrenches in Lincoln’s plans as well.

The Loud House’s Living the Dream Boat Special airs on Friday, February 27th on Nickelodeon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!