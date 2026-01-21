Nickelodeon’s Most Popular Show Is Back with a New Season on Paramount+

Nickelodeon has defined generations of childhood for decades with the release of some of the most iconic, influential, and beloved children’s TV shows. From nostalgic series like Rugrats to more modern shows like The Loud House, the channel has been a powerhouse in children’s entertainment, and Nickelodeon’s best and most popular series of all time just returned with a new season on Paramount+.

Get ready to travel back to Bikini Bottom, because SpongeBob SquarePants Season 15 is about to land on Paramount+. More than a year after the 13-episode (26 segments) season premiered on Nickelodeon, the 15th season of the iconic classic cartoon is scheduled to arrive on Paramount+ on January 21st. Nickelodeon’s flagship animated series, which has been the most-watched animated series since its launch in July 1999, centers around the titular sponge and his (mis)adventures in Bikini Bottom, with Season 15 seeing SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton, and Squidward uncovering even bigger nautical adventures.

SpongeBob SquarePants Is One of the Best Cartoons Ever, and It Just Keeps Getting Better

SpongeBob SquarePants is a classic for a reason. The series’ blend of quirky humor, loveable characters, and the creative and vibrant underwater world of Bikini Bottom make it easy to get invested in. Couple that with its reliance on the weird mixed with sweet, heartwarming elements amid the chaos, and SpongeBob has become the type of show that appeals to all ages, helping it become a cultural phenomenon that has spanned generations. From iconic episodes like “Band Geeks” and “Graveyard Shift” to hilarious moments like the “chocolate” scene and the “Krusty Krab Pizza” song, the series has cemented itself as a touchstone in internet and pop culture and become a timeless classic.

SpongeBob SquarePants has become one of Nickelodeon’s most successful franchises, serving as a cornerstone for the network and spawning multiple spin-off shows and movies as the main show has continued its decades-spanning run. Although SpongeBob’s earliest seasons are often viewed as a peak for the show, later seasons have still been pretty solid. Season 15 doesn’t hold a critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it earned an 87% audience rating. One viewer dubbed the season “the best of modern SpongeBob So far,” while another gave it “a 10 out of 10 its almost as good as season 1 2 and 3.” Somebody else wrote that “ SpongeBob Season 15 is a big improvement over the previous seasons. The jokes are funnier, and the stories feel fresh again. It’s not as great as the first three seasons, but it’s still a good watch for fans.”

Will There Be a SpongeBob SquarePants Season 16?

Nickelodeon has no plans of leaving Bikini Bottom anytime soon. In fact, it’s already revisited the underwater world for a 16th season. SpongeBob SquarePants Season 16 debuted on Nickelodeon back in June and continued to drop new episodes through late November. A handful of Season 16 episodes haven’t yet aired, but their release dates haven’t yet been announced. It’s also not yet known when Season 16 will make its way to Paramount+.

