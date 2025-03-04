Papercutz Reveals Delightful New Adventures for The Casagrandes and The Loud House (Exclusive)

Papercutz is back with not one but two fan favorites, and we’ve got your exclusive first look! Papercutz and Nickelodeon are teaming up once again for two new adventures in The Casagrandes and The Loud House franchises, which will both hit with new volumes this summer. Those new volumes are The Casagrandes #7: Sweet Skates and The Loud House: Vol. 24: Movin’ to the Music, which will hit in June and July, and you can find all the details and the new covers for both volumes below.

The Casagrandes #7: Sweet Skates will feature Ronnie Anne, Bobby Santiago, and the rest of their friends once again getting into delightful adventures, and it will also feature the creative team behind the hit show. The new volume will hit in hardcover at $12.99 and trade paperback at $7.99 on June 10th.

The Loud House Vol. 24: Movin’ to the Music will have Luna stepping into the spotlight as she swaps her band The Moon Goats to join a new band named Lunar Cycle, and how is it a six member one woman band? It would seem that Lisa might have something to do with it as she continues to mess with alternate realities, but that’s just a guess. The Loud House Vol. 24 will hit stores in hardcover for $12.99 and trade paperback for $7.99 on July 22nd, and you can find the official description below.

“Break out the cowbell and make some really loud music with Lincoln Loud and his ten 10 sisters, Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lola, Lana, Lisa, and Lily in this extra-groovy volume of THE LOUD HOUSE.

What happens when Lincoln’s most rockin’ sister, Luna, swaps her band The Moon Goats to join a new six-member one-woman band, Lunar Cycle? Wait, what?! How? And what does this have to do with Lisa’s experiments with alternate realities? This is one concert you don’t want to miss!

And, over in Great Lakes City, Bobby Santiago in charge of helping restock the Casagrandes mercado but needs some help. It’s up to you and Par to navigate the big city and its maze of streets and antics so Bobby’s delivery arrives on time! Featuring a fun interactive maze!

Tune in for all-new stories by the talent behind the Emmy®-nominated series THE LOUD HOUSE and THE CASAGRANDES.”

