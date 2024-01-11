The Night Agent Season 2 Confirms New Cast Members

After becoming one of the biggest shows in Netflix's history, The Night Agent is finally making its way back for Season 2. This time around, however, things are going to look a little bit different. The series is following a similar format to Prime Video's Reacher, with a new location and supporting cast in each season. Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan will be back for Season 2, along with series newcomer Amanda Warren. On Thursday, a whole wave of new Season 2 cast members was revealed.

According to a report from Deadline, five actors have signed on for The Night Agent Season 2, which is gearing up for production. Berto Colon, Louis Herthm, and Arienne Mandi are set for series regular roles in Season 2. Brittany Snow and Teddy Sears are joining the show in a supporting capacity.

Unlike the first season, there's no book to provide a road map for The Night Agent going forward. The Matthew Quirk book the first season was based on only told that initial story, so there's a lot of freedom for showrunner/creator Shawn Ryan moving forward.

The Night Agent Season 2 Story

After the release of The Night Agent Season 1, ComicBook.com spoke to Ryan about what could be in store for Season 2. He confirmed that it would follow an anthology format with very few recurring characters.

"When I pitched it to Netflix, I essentially said, This is an ongoing show, but each season will be its own self-contained story. And then future seasons would have very few characters porting over from the previous season,'" Ryan told us. "We're not trying to keep seven or eight characters going throughout multiple seasons. We want to tell really impactful stories where things can change and change quickly. Where we don't have to worry about maintaining the status quo from episode to episode. And I also pitched the idea that we'd be in a different world with different circumstances each season."

Ryan went on to elaborate on that final point, confirming The Night Agent will be leaving Washington, D.C. behind in its second season, following Peter to a different part of the world.

"So one thing I will tell you about Season 2 is it does not take place in the DC area, which is where Season 1 took place," the producer said. "So we'll be in a different part of the world exploring different characters than we had in Season 1. And we're determining who from Season 1 might appear in Season 2. But essentially we're going to be telling a whole brand new story, which is exciting and scary. And with the high bar that Season 1 set for audience expectations, we feel that pressure too. And so we're just going to do our best to tell a story that feels within The Night Agent universe, but that feels new, fresh, and exciting."