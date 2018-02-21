‘Once Upon a Time’ Cast Members Thank Fans Following Cancellation News

Last week, ABC announced the difficult decision to finally bring Once Upon a Time to a close, ending the beloved fantasy series’ seven-year run.

Fans were obviously hurt by the news, though many saw it coming after a move to Friday nights and a semi-reboot ahead of Season 7. Still, that doesn’t make it easier to say goodbye to characters that you’ve come to love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That love from fans is what made Once Upon a Time such a big deal for so many years. The uplifting story ensnared a faithful following on Day 1, and many have stuck with it through thick and thin.

It’s rare that a TV series has such a loyal fan base, and the actors have always known and appreciated it. Following the cancellation news, many of the show’s biggest stars took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude to the fans who have been there for the past seven years.

Just a heads up, if you’re a big fan of Once Upon a Time, you might want to grab the tissues before you continue.

Lana Parrilla

As many fans know by know, Lana Parrilla is the shining star of Once Upon a Time‘s entire series. While she began as the show’s biggest villain, Parrilla’s Regina came full circle, turning into the main protagonist. The actress has been credited in every episode of Once, so this is probably the hardest thank you/goodbye message fans will have to read.

Colin O’Donoghue

Colin O’Donoghue was one of only three Once Upon a Time stars to continue with the show after the reboot going into Season 7. While he may not have been around since Day 1, the actor’s portrayal of Hook had fans loving him from the first moment he stepped on screen.

Jennifer Morrison

Up until this season, Jennifer Morrison’s Emma was the most important character on Once Upon a Time, standing squarely in-between the worlds of fantasy and reality. Since she left the series ahead of this year’s reboot, we have already had to say goodbye to Morrison once, which makes this post both easier and harder at the same time.

Andrew J. West

Andrew J. West was one of the new faces in the Season 7 reboot but, since fans had years to fall in love with the character of Henry, he was already loved when he showed up. The actor used a large part of his post to thank the fans for welcoming him onto the show so late in the game.

Emilie de Ravin

Emilie de Ravin had a tough task when the show began, playing the popular role of Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Fans immediately took to the actress and she went on to become on of the favorite characters of the series. Ravin’s “Thank You” post took things all the way back to Season 1, as she shared a photo from her first day on the Once Upon a Time set.

Rebecca Mader

Just like her on-screen sister, Rebecca Mader’s Zelena began her time on Once Upon a Time as a hated villain. However, as the years went on, fans came to love her. Mader described the series as a journey she couldn’t have imagined, saying she was grateful for the opportunity.

Dania Ramirez

Like Andrew J. West, Dania Ramirez came to Once Upon a Time after the reboot this season, taking over as one of the show’s leads. The fans loved Ramirez from the time she arrived, and she made sure to thank them in this long and heartfelt post.