One of Disney+’s Best Marvel Shows if Officially Back With New Episodes Tonight

Disney+ is the streaming home of Marvel, and that includes a continuous, high-volume flow of original content. Ever since WandaVision premiered in 2021, the platform has pumped out back-to-back Marvel titles ranging from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to Wonder Man, with even more Disney+ Marvel TV shows in the content pipeline. Disney+ subscribers wait for those upcoming releases, they are just hours away from the anticipated return of Disney’s best Marvel show yet!

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Daredevil: Born Again, the streamer’s direct continuation of the original Netflix Daredevil series, returns for its second season on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET on March 24th. The series stars Charlie Cox as the Marvel Comics character Matt Murdock / Daredevil, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities fighting for justice who finds himself on a collision course with Mayor Wilson Fisk. In Season 2, Murdock organizes a resistance against Fisk’s corruption. New episodes of the eight-episode season drop Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again Is a Top-Tier Marvel Show

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Daredevil: Born Again really is a high point for Marvel Television. The series holds an 87% critic score and 78% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has drawn praise as a dark, character-driven show. Described as a “fearless revival,” Born Again maintains the gritty feel and high-stakes, violent nature of the original Netflix show with a well-paced, serialized structure that allows the story and characters like Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk to evolve and move forward in new directions. The perfect balance of intense action sequences with quieter, emotional character moments paired with standout performances from the cast has made Born Again a significant success, and Season 2 is only gaining steam.

Although the new batch of episodes doesn’t yet have a critic consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, early reviews have made it clear that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a can’t-miss season. Critic Rohan Patel described Season 2 as “the MCU at its finest,” and The MontyVerse said the new season is “bigger, bolder, and more compelling than Season 1 in every respect.” The new season has even been described as a return to form to the earlier Netflix series with more visceral action and an overall grittier, darker tone, and Krysten Ritter’s return as Jessica Jones and Wilson Bethel’s return as Bullseye are already earning plenty of praise.

Will There Be a Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

Yes! When Daredevil: Born Again wraps its eight-episode second season, fans thankfully won’t be left in limbo waiting for news about the show’s future. in September 2025, months before Season 2’s premiere. Production on Season 3 began in New York City in March. The season is expected to premiere in 2027, but an exact release date hasn’t yet been announced.

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