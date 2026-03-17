Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Threw in “More Shocking Moments” Than Season 1 [EXCLUSIVE]

When Daredevil: Born Again premiered last year on Disney+, it bridged a major gap in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by picking up the narrative threads from the Netflix series that had been unceremoniously cancelled seven years prior. It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, however, as the series immediately broke the hearts of fans by killing off the fan-favorite Foggy Nelson in the very first episode. The series was loaded with surprises for fans, and with new episodes on the horizon, the possibilities remain endless about what’s next.

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Speaking with Comic Book about the upcoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again, we asked series showrunner Dario Scardapane and executive producer Sana Amanat about their ability to keep spoilers from the series quiet, and if there was a moment from the past episodes they were most excited to talk about but knew it needed to stay under wraps. This prompted a big tease from Scardapane, though, about specific moments from the new episodes that fans will want to keep an eye on.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Adds More Shocking Moments

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“Season 1, because of the nature of what we did, it was the return of characters, it was the loss of other characters (that they wanted to talk about),” Scardapane said. “There are a few moments in Season 2 that I would love to talk about. You know, the end of Episode 1, the end of Episode 4, what happens in the middle of Episode 8. I think we threw more shocking moments into Season 2 than we had in Season 1.”

“The tooth (from Season 1) was great,” Amanat added. “There’s just moments really that I’m like, I just can’t wait for people to experience.”

It does make sense why Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again would arrive with even more exciting spoilers and details across its episodes than the first batch of episodes, largely because of the behind-the-scenes issues that plagued the first season. As fans may recall, the series went under a major creative overhaul, despite some episodes having already been filmed. The result of this was a season that was created almost patchwork, including elements like a brand new first episode and a new ending, with some of the already shot episodes still included in the final run for the season.

This all made Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 a bit of a mixed bag for many, with tonal shifts from episode to episode and a narrative that never fully came together. As a result, Season 2 of the series has seemingly had a much more traditional time coming together, and will hopefully be a more cohesive experience for viewers, one with, apparently, even more surprises.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere next week, Tuesday, March 24, on Disney+ with new episodes airing weekly on the streaming platform.