Every MCU Show on Disney+ Ranked by Comic Book Accuracy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has created several great streaming series that often top the movies in overall storylines. However, unlike the movies, these shows do not always remain accurate to the comic books and characters they are adapting. This is highly disappointing because the shows run for several hours, meaning they should be able to tell a story more fully than the movies. However, there are other cases where the MCU remains highly entertaining on Disney+, even when making changes, by keeping the themes and feeling intact from the source material. Finally, there are also cases where the MCU shows are spot-on with what came in the comics.

Here is a look at all the MCU streaming series on Disney+, ranked by comic book accuracy. This only includes the actual shows, so one-shots like Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special do not fit here.

17) Secret Invasion

The only thing accurate about Secret Invasion was that Skrulls were hiding on Earth in human form. In the comics, the Skrulls were invading Earth to take over after being bullied and humiliated by the Illuminati. In the streaming series, they were in hiding while the Kree were hunting them down. While a rogue group of Skrulls hiding on Earth wanted to start a rebellion, it had nothing to do with the acclaimed comic book story. Add in things like the unnecessary murder of Maria Hill and a terrible Super Skrull variant, and this was easily the least faithful adaptation for the MCU on Disney+.

16) Wonder Man

While Secret Invasion shows what happens when an unfaithful adaptation destroys a show, Wonder Man shows what happens when changes make the actual MCU series even better. Ignore the race swapping because that means nothing for the storyline and the quality of a series. However, Wonder Man was inaccurate because it changed how he got his powers, his relationship with other heroes from the comics, and his status in the Marvel Universe. What the show kept (his pacifism in not wanting to fight and his desire to be a Hollywood star) was enough. Wonder Man is one of the MCU’s best shows, and it holds that spot because it was not an accurate adaptation of the hero.

15) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Honestly, it almost isn’t fair to add this in because this is not part of the mainline MCU. However, Marvel considers it part of the MCU, and since there is a multiverse, and it does somewhat cross over between worlds, it is one of two animated series that fit on the list. However, there are so many things wrong here, from Tombstone to Nico Minoru. However, like Wonder Man, this did not detract from the show, which remains a great season and a fun addition to the MCU, despite the changes.

14) Loki

Loki is another example of how Marvel can completely change a character in the movies and streaming shows and end up with something much better. Loki in the movies, which was pretty comic book accurate, helped change the comics when the character became so popular. As he became an antihero in the MCU, he became an antihero in the comics. However, the Loki series took the character and morphed him into a full-fledged hero, something the comics never did, and it was all the better for it. This is another fantastic series, just not one that is comic-book accurate.

13) Agatha All Along

Agatha All Along is an interesting Disney+ MCU series because it takes an idea from the Scarlet Witch comics and gives it to Agatha instead. The Witch’s Road in comics was where Wanda found her birth mother (the original Scarlet Witch) and helped bring Agatha back from the dead. In the series, it was a chance for Agatha to escape the fake life Wanda had imprisoned her in. It also brought in the personification of Death in a form different from the comics and gave Wiccan an origin story that once again differed from the comics. As with Loki, the changes didn’t hurt the show and made Agatha’s story even better.

12) Echo

Echo was pretty accurate to the comics with her story of living under Kingpin’s thumb and then having to break out and find her own way. However, that was told in Hawkeye, not her solo series. In Echo, she left New York City and returned home to discover more about why her father had to die and what his death left behind. The series then did something questionable as it gave Echo superhuman powers, which worked for the series but took away from her character as the comics portrayed her. That said, Echo became Phoenix for a time in the comics, so it wasn’t out of hand. It was just different. The show gets credit for an accurate representation of Native American culture.

11) Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel seems to have gone all in on Kamala Khan’s mutant origin story, which has slowly become more important in the comics. In Marvel Comics, Kamala was an Inhuman who gained her powers from the Terrigen Mists. Later, when Marvel got the X-Men rights back from Fox, they had her as a mutant as well, with the hard light constructs she used in the TV show. Not letting Kamala really use her stretchy powers was disappointing, but Iman Vellani is one of the best parts of the MCU, and anything she is in is entertaining, even with the changes.

10) Moon Knight

Moon Knight is a strange MCU Disney+ series. That is because it pretty much refuses to show Moon Knight in action, fighting. This is almost a gag based on Marc Spector’s Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). Since the series follows Steven Grant, when he is gone, he doesn’t know what happened, and neither does the audience. However, the entire DID and Khonsu’s manipulation of Marc are spot-on from the comics. The only thing that really gets counted off here is the idea that Moon Knight is a fighting series, and we don’t get to see that.

9) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier remains one of the weakest of the MCU Disney+ shows, thanks to it not really meaning anything in the grand scheme of the MCU. There are some interesting ideas here, including how people are angry after the blip was reversed, because they lost what they built during that time. Sam Wilson’s story and his struggles to find acceptance as Captain America are also great, as is the introduction of U.S. Agent. However, nothing here really seems to matter, while Sharon Carter’s heel turn and Baron Zemo’s comedy act (although entertaining) are nothing like the comics.

8) Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies is pretty accurate to the idea of zombies in Marvel Comics. The story is completely different, with Zonbie Scarlet Witch as the primary threat, and the young trio of Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, and Kate Bishop as the central heroes. That said, those changes make the story even more accurate to the comics because the different zombie series in Marvel Comics always change the story, how it started, and even who died and who lived to fight on. The Marvel Zombies streaming series feels just like a comic book version of the story.

7) Eyes of Wakanda

Eyes of Wakanda is a lot like Marvel Zombies because it takes what Marvel Comics has always presented Wakanda as, and it shows how important the country is to the world. This is an original story and one that has no real comic book counterpart, but presents it in a way that feels a lot like the “Who is the Black Panther?” storyline from Reginald Hudlin and John Romita, Jr. in 2005. This story showed historical moments in Wakandan history to explain its importance, and the show did the same thing with original characters.

6) Hawkeye

Hawkeye remains underrated by MCU fans, but it is one of the better MCU streaming shows. The story has so much from the brilliant Matt Frantion comics, from the pizza dog Lucky to introducing Kate Bishop and the Tracksuit Draculas. It was also fairly accurate with Echo’s origin, but transferring it from Daredevil to Hawkeye. Even Yelena Belova was great, as she sought revenge for her sister’s death. Hawkeye was like re-telling the Fraction storyline with new bits, including Echo and a perfect Kingpin cameo. This series deserves much more love than it receives.

5) WandaVision

WandaVision was like nothing in Marvel Comics, but Wanda Maximoff herself was perfect here. Honestly, the storyline was almost like a retelling of House of M, but instead of Wanda recreating an entire world, she just focused on one small town. Both stories were about Wanda finding happiness in a world that threatened to take everything from her. Wanda has had so many moments where she almost destroyed the world in her times of grief and mental struggles, and WandaVision played that story masterfully. This is the Scarlet Witch Marvel fans deserved.

4) Ironheart

More people need to be talking about Ironheart. The series perfectly introduced Riri Williams to the MCU, similarly to the comics, showing her creating her armor at college, but doing it behind the administrators’ backs. She then had to fight for respect, and she made mistakes along the way. The series introduced a fantastic version of Hood that kept what his best-written comic storylines portrayed, as he is always at his best when conflicted. It also introduced Mephisto as someone who can convince even the best people to sign deals with him. Almost everything in Ironheart was accurate to the comics.

3) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Too many people who complained about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law never read her comics from the 1980s. She-Hulk was breaking the fourth wall years before Deadpool existed in Marvel Comics. She was always cracking jokes and struggling in her social life, just like she was in the MCU series. In fact, this is the most accurate portrayal of John Byrne’s She-Hulk that fans are likely ever going to see. While Abomination differed from the comics, the idea of She-Hulk representing someone who looked different during court cases was also pulled from her solo comics.

2) What If…?

What If…? is easily one of the most accurate Marvel Comics series because it kept what fans always loved about the comics intact. It asked what would have happened if one thing had changed in an MCU storyline. The one thing that the show did differently was having a running storyline with the Watcher, Peggy Carter, and an evil Doctor Strange. However, even with that difference, the Disney+ MCU series still pulled off an impressive feat of bringing the cult favorite Marvel books to the small screen in the same format as the comics.

1) Daredevil: Born Again

It should come as no surprise that Daredevil: Born Again is the most accurate MCU Disney+ series compared to the comics. Just like in the Netflix series, this is the Daredevil from the comics. This is Matt Murdock with his Catholic guilt and struggles to remain good. This is the Kingpin, who only wants to rule the world by changing it into something that benefits him. This is the Punisher and his code of ethics always contrasting with Daredevil. Yes, Karen Page differs from the comics, as does Bullseye, but on the whole, this is Marvel Comics’ Daredevil transferred to the MCU.

