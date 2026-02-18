One of Netflix’s Biggest TV Shows Gets a Definitive Season 2 Update From Star, 6 Years Later (& It’s Good News)

Netflix is notorious for snatching away a good series when viewers really lock in and start to love it. Sometimes that’s on the viewers: audiences come late to a show, when Netflix has already decided its fate. Other times, however, the audience is there and begging for more, but Netflix isn’t willing to play ball. Today is one of the latter cases, as a series millions of viewers loved was ended after just one season. Now the star of the show is speaking up and giving a definitive answer about whether there is more to come.

Anya Taylor-Joy got her biggest breakout performance starring as troubled chess prodigy Elizabeth Harmon in Netflix’s 2020 miniseries The Queen’s Gambit. After being released in October, it quickly became a record-setting hit, including being Netflix’s most-watched program at the time. The series went on to sweep through awards season, earning eleven Primetime Emmys and two Golden Globes, for both Best Limited Series and Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for Taylor-Joy. It seemed like a no-brainer that Netflix would do (what is now standard procedure) and extend the miniseries into an ongoing series; and yet, six years later, fans are still waiting to see if it will happen.

Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals The Status of The Queen’s Gambit Season 2.

Anya Taylor-Joy is doing press for her new Apple TV+ series Lucky, but ET had to know why there hasn’t been – and seemingly won’t be – any continuation of The Queen’s Gambit.

“You know what, I think it’s so beautiful as it is. I feel like it’s currently in a situation where like, if we added anything to it, it might take away from it,” Anya Taylor-Joy explained. “So I think that story is like very nicely wrapped up with a bow.”

Showrunner, director, and executive producer Scott Frank has also echoed that sentiment, telling Deadline a few years ago that “I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, and I worry — let me put it differently — I’m terrified that if we try to tell more, we would ruin what we’ve already told.”



Why Netflix Isn’t Doing The Queen’s Gambit Season 2 (And Never Needs To)

The Queen’s Gambit Netflix series was based on a 1983 novel by writer Walter Tevis of the same name. Although some viewers confused the show with a real historical figure, Anya Taylor-Joy’s character, Elizabeth Harmon, was a character invented for the book. Conceptually, some fans may look at the miniseries and think there could be plenty of additional stories to mine from Elizabeth Harmon’s life and trajectory as a chess prodigy. However, in the era of franchise universes, it’s important to remember that Tevis wrote a novel, not a book series; The Queen’s Gambit attempts to ruminate on the weight of female genius in a male-dominated world, with a lot of deeper characterization and subtext running through it.

Part of the reason why the Netflix series became so acclaimed and successful was that Scott Frank and co-showrunner Allan Scott understood that all that literary complexity needed to be adapted into prestige TV, the right way. ‘The Continuing Adventures of Lizzy Harmon’ wouldn’t be the “right way” of handling the character or the IP. The temptation is understandable, though: Fans see content they like these days, and simply want more of it. With faster turnaround times. They rarely bother with details like “source material” or the format of a “miniseries” versus “ongoing.”

Disney and Hulu also ran their own version of a Queen’s Gambit on the Emmys: In 2024, Disney saw the massive acclaim for the Hulu miniseries based on the 1975 historical drama novel Shōgun and made a bold decision: the studio greenlit Season 2 of the show, officially converting it from miniseires into an ongoing series. The result was Shōgun setting a new record for the most Emmys won by a single season of television (18 in total), as well as four Golden Globes, including Best Television Series – Drama. With Season 2 officially in production, it remains to be seen if Shōgun, the TV show, can retain its prestige without the writing of author James Clavell’s novel to buoy it.

By contrast, the Game of Thrones franchise has become the poster child for extending a TV series too far beyond the source material. The infamous final season(s) of the HBO series didn’t have George R.R. Martin’s books to lean on; even the spinoff shows that have followed have had much better success being drawn from more complete and character focused works in Martin’s saga (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), compared to those dawn from outlines or second-hand tellings (House of the Dragon).

For now, Netflix is wise to just let Queen's Gambit rest as the success story it is. The streamer learned all too well that trying to continue pandemic-era hits doesn't necessarily work out so well (see: Squid Game).