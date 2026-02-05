Hulu Officially Begins Production on Season 2 of Its Emmys Record-Breaking Series

The Primetime Emmy Awards are the annual benchmark for television quality, though the ceremony’s winners are often predictable. However, the 2024 Emmy season saw an unlikely historical drama Shōgun shatter every record by securing 18 total awards, overcoming intense competition from prestigious nominees including The Crown, The Morning Show, and Slow Horses. The show’s historic performance was particularly impressive because non-English-language productions usually face an immense uphill battle to find their footing in the United States market. Still, Shōgun‘s meticulous craftsmanship and cultural authenticity allowed it to become one of the most celebrated programs in the history of the medium.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following Shōgun‘s unprecedented critical success and record-breaking viewership, FX and Hulu have quickly ordered a second season of the historical epic. While the debut season provided a complete adaptation of the source material, Shōgun will expand the universe by telling a new story set 10 years after the Season 1 finale. Production for the new episodes has formally commenced in Vancouver, where elaborate new set constructions have been spotted at the Flavelle Sawmill site. The return to British Columbia allows the creative team to utilize the same geographic landscape that successfully doubled for feudal Japan during the initial shoot, ensuring the second season feels visually similar to the first.

New sets for “SHŌGUN” S2 have been spotted in Vancouver ( Port Moody-the old Flavelle Sawmill site beside Rocky Pt) Production starts January 2026.



Cosmo Jarvis and Hiroyuki Sanada are returning as Blackthorne and Toranage. S2 will take place 10 years after the events of S1. pic.twitter.com/2tBINuKQHW — Cosmo Jarvis News (@cosmo_j_news) January 25, 2026

Why Shōgun Season 2 Requires a Radical Creative Evolution

The acclaim surrounding Shōgun is a direct result of its refusal to simplify the complex geopolitical landscape of 1600s Japan for a Western audience. The production achieved a rare level of immersion by prioritizing linguistic accuracy and traditional Japanese aesthetics, favoring historical depth in place of accessibility. This commitment was centered on the performance of Hiroyuki Sanada, whose portrayal of the calculated Yoshii Toranaga regent anchored the series’ political maneuvering. Because FX and Hulu have witnessed the immense commercial and critical dividends of this approach, Shōgun‘s creative team should count on a significant expansion of their narrative autonomy for Season 2. It’s likely that Shōgun Season 2 also gets a higher budget than the first season, as the studio must treat the sequel as a prestige investment rather than a standard television follow-up.

Image courtesy of FX

The primary risk for Shōgun Season 2 lies in its origin as an adaptation of James Clavell’s 1975 novel, a book that was exhausted during the series’ initial ten episodes. Literary adaptations that move beyond their source material frequently falter due to a loss of thematic cohesion and narrative focus—the final season of Game of Thrones is a classic example. In addition, the first season of Shōgun was conceived as a limited series with a clear-cut ending, and the resumption of the saga risks undermining the finality of Lord Yoshii Toranaga’s original victory and John Blackthorne’s (Cosmo Jarvis) completed character arc. By venturing into unmapped territory, the writers are tasked with inventing a new history that must somehow equal the philosophical depth and technical precision of Clavell’s prose.

Shōgun Season 1 is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Do you think Shōgun can maintain its record-breaking quality without the original book as a guide? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!