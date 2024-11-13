One of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Finally Confirms When Season 2 Premieres

Netflix’s The Nigth Agent Season 2 will premiere on January 23, 2025. The action thriller is the number 7 most-watched Netflix original series at the time of this writing, the streamer is likely expecting a big turnout for this release. The first teaser for the new season dropped on Wednesday.

The Night Agent is based on a novel with the same title, written by Matthew Quirk and published in 2019. It is a stand-alone book, and it was adapted in its entirety in Season 1, which means this will be an original story by the show’s writing staff. Procedural veteran Shawn Ryan is the creator and showrunner, while actor Gabriel Basso plays the protagonist, FBI agent Peter Sutherland. The new teaser shows him back in action, though it’s unclear how much time has passed since Season 1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sutherland is an FBI Special Agent who saves countless civilians from a terrorist attack at the beginning of The Night Agent. After that, he is recruited into a secretive program, requiring him to monitor a phone that rarely rings. When it does, he is pulled into a vast conspiracy that reaches to the highest levels of the U.S. government.

Season 2 will pull Sutherland into a whole new mystery. According to a report by Screen Rant, few of the supporting characters from Season 1 will be returning, as Sutherland is now free to travel around the world on his missions and will come into contact with all kinds of new people. It is expected to become a bit like an anthology series, similar to others in the spy thriller genre.

The Night Agent set some unbelievable records in terms of viewership, becoming the most-watched season out of any Netflix original and one of the most-watched series in the streamer’s history. In its first three months, it had a total of 812.1 million hours watched. However, in spite of its popularity, the show wasn’t an overwhelming critical success. It did well, with a 74 percent positive score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an average rating of 7.3 out of 10. Among audience-submitted reviews it did a little better, with a 78 percent positive score and an average rating of 3.9 out of 5. Some of the harshest reviews called the show “forgettable” and “routine.”

Hopefully, Season 2 can break that mold. The Night Agent returns to Netflix on January 23, 2025.